The number of active COVID-19 cases in Teton County increased to five on Tuesday, according to the Teton County Health Department, which reported that a man in his 20s has been diagnosed with the viral illness.
TCHD Director Melissa Moyer on Tuesday said she received notice from the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services that the man tested positive COVID-19. Moyer said the source of infection occurred out of county and the man’s close contacts have been notified. This brings the county’s total laboratory-confirmed cases to 26 with five active cases.
With four or more active cases, Teton County now falls under Gov. Steve Bullock’s mask directive that requires everyone age 5 and older in the county to wear facial coverings in indoor spaces open to the public and at organized outdoor activities where physical distancing is not possible or not observed.
Since last week, the county has had six new cases of COVID-19, including a man in his 60s, who likely contracted the viral illness in the county; a woman in her 60s, a woman in her 20s, a girl in her teens and a man in his 20s, all of whom likely contracted the illness outside the county. TCHD staff have notified close contacts of their exposure and have directed them to go into quarantine.
Also on Monday, Moyer said there have been some potential exposures at the Skyline Lodge retirement apartment complex in Choteau. The lodge board notified its residents of the concern, and the Teton County Health Department on Monday offered testing for Skyline employees and residents. Moyer said she hopes to have those test results by Friday.
Responding to these concerns, the Choteau Senior Citizens Center on Monday closed its Cellarama second hand shop until further notice, according to Center spokeswoman Mona VanDeRiet.
Moyer said the county is not seeing “community spread” at this time, and her staff has been able to track down and identify the source of infection. Community spread occurs when the virus is so widespread that contact tracers cannot identify the origin of the exposure.
Close contacts are defined as people who were within six feet of the infectious person for more than 15 minutes during the 48 hours before the person developed symptoms. Close contacts need to quarantine for 14 days, which is the maximum incubation period for the disease. If an exposed person does become ill, symptoms are most likely to start two to six days after the initial exposure.
COVID-19 symptoms include: cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing; fever or chills; muscle or body aches; vomiting or diarrhea; and new loss of taste or smell. Symptoms can range from mild to severe illness and appear two to 14 days after a person is exposed to the novel 2019 coronavirus.
According to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, however, an estimated 35% to 45% of people who catch the droplet-spread infection do not ever show symptoms. The CDC and other credible, viral and infectious disease scientists have proven that wearing two-ply, cloth facial coverings is an effective way to reduce the spread of the virus. In addition to wearing masks, people should wash down high-touch surfaces and wash their hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and water.
COVID-19 symptoms are mild for most people who contract the vascular illness, but can be life-threatening for people age 65 or older, those with chronic underlying health conditions like diabetes and lung disease and for those whose immune systems have been compromised by cancer treatment, for example. Most people recover without medical treatment.
Neighboring Pondera County is also experiencing a spike in COVID-19 cases, with many of its cases linked to a golf tournament in Conrad on Sept. 19. The Pondera County Health Department issued a public call on Sept. 25, telling people that if they were at the golf tournament and are showing symptoms, they need to isolate and call the Pondera County Health Department or their healthcare provider to be tested. “We have no way of knowing who all was out there, and we ask that you please be responsible and help us slow the spread,” the PCHD said in a Facebook post.
In addition, Conrad Public Schools have closed for the next two weeks and students are transitioning to distance learning because, according to a news release from Conrad Superintendent Sean Beddow, on Sept. 25 and 26, the schools learned that several staff members and students had tested positive for COVID-19. The schools are expected to reopen on Oct. 12.
“With considerable work still to do in trying to determine the extent of this outbreak, we have made the decision to close school buildings Monday and Tuesday, Sept. 28-29, and prepare for a two-week remote learning transition,” Beddow wrote. “This closure includes a suspension of all activities and athletics for the time being. Along with giving authorities and administration more time to continue working to determine the impact, this will also be time for our buildings to be properly deep cleaned and sanitized, allowing our staff to prepare for transitioning to remote learning.”
As of Monday, the Pondera County Health Department was reporting 19 active cases of COVID-19 with more test results pending.
Anyone wanting more information on the governor’s mask directive which applies to any county with four or more active COVID-19 cases can go online to read the full directive at www.covid19.mt.gov.