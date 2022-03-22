Julie Neuman of Power and Chris Christensen and Robert Garner of Fairfield filed for school board seats in their respective districts.
Neuman filed for the two-year position on the Power Public Schools board. Christensen and Garner filed to retain their seats on the Fairfield board. The seats on the Fairfield board are for three-year terms.
The filing period stays open until March 24. Those filing for election must be at least 18 years old, be registered voters and live within the boundaries of their respective school districts.
Candidates must file a declaration of intent and oath of candidacy with the district clerk in the school district in which they are seeking election before the filing deadline closes. School board elections, if there are contested races, will be held on May 3 and may be held with in-person voting or by mail ballot.
The district clerks are: Elaine Seymour, Power, 406-463-2251; Denise Grant, Fairfield, 406-467-2528; Betty Brumwell, Dutton/Brady, 406-476-3424; Rachelle Pearson, Greenfield, 406-467-2433; Patty Mellinger, Choteau, 406-466-5303; Stacia Coverdell, Bynum Elementary; Emily Hansmann, Pendroy Elementary, 406-469-2288 or 406-469-2387; and Sarah Wolf, Golden Ridge Elementary, 406-467-2010.