Eleven Teton County college students earned their degrees at Montana State University in Bozeman, graduating on May 1 among 1,760 undergraduate students, 256 master’s students and 78 doctoral students receiving degrees.
Students with cumulative grade-point averages of 3.25 to 3.69 graduated with honors; those with GPAs of 3.7 to 4.0 graduated with high honors. Local students and the degrees they earned are:
•Bynum: Kara Baker, master of education in educational leadership.
•Choteau: Sophie King, with high honors, bachelor of science in nursing; Cassidy Krone, bachelor of science in microbiology; Molly Salmond, with high honors, bachelor of science in human development and family science; and Madison Martinsen, bachelor of science in electrical engineering.
•Dutton: Tasha Reeve, associate of applied science in interior design.
•Fairfield: Helen Barnett, bachelor of science in psychology; Luke Batson, with high honors, bachelor of science in cell biology and neuroscience; Logan Kolste, with high honors, bachelor of science in elementary education K-8; Hannah Montgomery, with honors, bachelor of fine arts in art; and Dawson Peterman, with high honors, bachelor of science in civil engineering.