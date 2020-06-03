Teton County 4-H 2020 senior members were awarded scholarships and senior awards and members were recognized for their 10-year membership.
These included:
Anne Wiprud Scholarship
Samara DeBruycker, daughter of Brett and Kay DeBruycker, is the recipient of the Anne Wiprud Memorial Scholarship. DeBruycker is a member of the Old Agency 4-H Club. She has been involved in a variety of 4-H projects and events throughout the years.
The memorial is in recognition of Extension Agent Anne Wiprud, who was an agent in Teton County at the time of a tragic car accident in 1986.The scholarship is generated by interest earned on the memorial account. The scholarship in the amount of $400 and will be awarded to DeBruycker to help her with her education expenses.
Boe Brothers Scholarship
The Boe Brothers (Leif and Wagner), who farmed in the Fairfield area, left a legacy to youth in this county through their charitable gift and trust. Each year, two scholarships in the amount of $10,000 and $5,000 are given to youth in Teton County who have been active in FFA, 4-H or both, with the scholarship to be used at MSU Bozeman. Yearly, a scholarship in the amount of $2,000 is also given for a student to be used at any other post-secondary learning institution of the recipient’s choice.
Amber Johnson received the $10,000 scholarship for studies at MSU Bozeman. Her parents are Leya and Kevin Johnson of Conrad. Johnson plans to study health and human performance with a focus on exercise science. She was an active FFA member and served as Choteau FFA chapter president, attended Washington Leadership Conference and participated in many community service activities.
Nicholas Konen received the $2,000 scholarship. His parents are Heidi and Michael Konen of Fairfield. Konen was an active 4-H member, serving as a camp counselor and raising and selling beef. He plans to enroll at Helena College University of Montana and pursue a degree in diesel technology.
4-H Foundation
The Montana 4-H Foundation organizes several scholarships available to 4-H members.
The Cedric and Elfriede Maurer Memorial Scholarship was established by the Maurer family to honor their parents, Cedric and Elfriede, who farmed and ranched in Teton County and were longtime 4-H leaders. It is awarded to 4-Hers who show dedication to 4-H and a history of volunteering and active involvement in their community. Watson Snyder, son of R.T. and Susan Snyder of Choteau, received the Cedric & Elfriede Maurer Memorial Scholarship in the amount of $2,500.
There were 116 applicants for the 33 Montana 4-H Foundation scholarships available.
Member awards
The Teton County 4-H Council honored young people who have invested ten years of their lives in the 4-H program learning project skills, serving their community and developing leadership skills. Lila Bradley, Samara DeBruycker, Conner Klick, Nicholas Konen and Luke Ostberg are 4-H members who have achieved the 10-year milestone with their 4-H membership. For more than half of their lives, they have been involved in the 4-H program. Studies have shown that 4-H members are twice as likely to make healthier choices and are four times more likely to contribute to their communities.
4-H Seniors
The MSU Extension Office in Teton County recognizes 4-H members in the Class of 2020. The following young people will complete their years as youth in the 4-H program this year as high school graduates: Lila Bradley, Samara DeBruycker, Quincy Holmquist, Conner Klick, Nicholas Konen, Rebekah Major, Brigid Miler, Joshua Rammell, Casey Simons, Wyatt Ulsh and Janessa Willekes.