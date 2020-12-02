Nov. 22 — 5:38 a.m., Flathead County Sheriff’s Office advised dispatch they had found a vehicle reported stolen from Teton County along with a minor child.
— 1:22 p.m., Choteau resident reported a possible break in at a cabin off Teton Canyon Road.
— 7:44 p.m., Fairfield ambulance provided mutual aid for a medical emergency at 682 Simms Cascade Road in Cascade County but did not transport a patient.
Nov. 23 — 11:07 a.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 406 Third Ave. S.W. and transported a patient to Benefis Teton Medical Center in Choteau.
— 1:24 p.m., Fairfield Volunteer Fire Department was requested for mutual aid by the Vaughn VFD but were unable to get a crew together to respond.
— 2:21 p.m., Choteau ambulance transported a patient to Missoula from BTMC.
— 3:10 p.m., deputies provided a civil standby in Power.
— 6:52 p.m., Choteau resident alleged that someone stole a firearm and was demanding payment for its return.
Nov. 24 — 9:59 a.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 37 Fifth Ave. S.W. and transported a patient to BTMC.
— 10:11 a.m., motorist reported hitting a deer.
— 3:17 p.m., motorist on U.S. Highway 89 reported their vehicle received damage from debris flying out of the back of the vehicle in front of them.
— 4:50 p.m., Choteau ambulance provided a lift assist for a patient at the Gunther Apartments.
— 9:19 p.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 110 Fourth St. S. and transported a patient to Benefis in Great Falls.
Nov. 25 — 1:47 p.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 415 Main Ave. N. and transported a patient to BTMC.
— 2:35 p.m., Choteau resident reported being harassed on social media.
— 3:38 p.m., motorist reported a vehicle parked on U.S. Highway 89 with flashers on and no one near the vehicle.
— 5:04 p.m., Choteau ambulance transported a patient from BTMC to Benefis.
— 5:27 p.m., dispatch followed up on a 911 hang-up call and found there to be no emergency.
— 5:45 p.m., deputy issued a warning to a motorist for improperly working headlights.
—9:41 p.m., Fairfield ambulance transported a patient from 214 Sixth St. N. to Benefis in Great Falls.
Nov. 26 — 2:38 a.m., Choteau resident reported possible theft of items from an apartment.
— 9:10 a.m., deputy assisted a motorist who had hit a deer on U.S. Highway 89.
— 11:40 a.m., Great Falls Police Department arrested a person on a Teton County warrant.
Nov. 27 — 8:28 a.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 240 First Lane N.E. and transported a patient to Great Falls Clinic.
— 7:47 p.m., deputy issued a citation to a motorist for driving without a license on U.S. Highway 89.
— 7:53 p.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 24 Main Ave. N. and transported a patient to BTMC.
Nov. 28 — 12:08 a.m., deputy assisted with a domestic issue in Choteau.
— 10:21 a.m., Choteau resident reported an injured deer in a back yard that looked to be shot.
— 1:17 p.m., Sheriff’s Office were notified of damage to a window at a rural church out of Fairfield caused by a vehicle spinning tires in the gravel.
— 10:32 p.m., deputy assisted with two individuals involved in a verbal altercation outside a business in Choteau.