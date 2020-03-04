Montana livestock producers are reminded to keep updated livestock inventory records. These records are necessary in the event of a natural disaster.
The Livestock Indemnity Program (LIP), administered by USDA Farm Service Agency, provides assistance to eligible producers for livestock deaths in excess of normal mortality caused by adverse weather, disease and attacks by animals reintroduced into the wild by the federal government or protected by federal law. LIP compensates livestock owners and contract growers for livestock death losses in excess of normal mortality due to adverse weather, including losses due to hurricanes, floods, blizzards, wildfires, extreme heat or extreme cold.
For disease losses, FSA county committees can accept veterinarian certifications that livestock deaths were directly related to adverse weather and unpreventable through good animal husbandry and management.
In addition, LIP provides assistance for injured livestock that are sold within 30 days of an eligible loss condition at a reduced price due to adverse weather or attacks by animals reintroduced into the wild by the federal government or protected by federal law.
For livestock death losses, eligible livestock owners must file a notice within 30 calendar days of when the loss is first apparent. Producers should document the adverse weather conditions and date(s) of weather events.
Participants must provide all supporting documentation to their local FSA office no later than 60 calendar days after the end of the calendar year in which the eligible loss condition occurred. Livestock owners and contract growers must record all pertinent information, including the number and kind of all livestock adversely impacted. Some examples of required supporting documentation include:
•Beginning inventory records
•Proof of death loss documentation
•Purchase and sales records
•Calving records (include date of birth, date of death and cause of death)
•Preg test records (completed by 3rd party)
•Copy of growers contracts
•Proof of normal mortality documentation
For 2019 livestock losses: In addition to filing a timely notice of loss, producers must submit an application for payment and all supporting documentation by March 2, 2020.
For 2020 livestock losses: In addition to filing a timely notice of loss, producers must submit an application for payment and all supporting documentation by March 2, 2021.
Additional information about LIP and other FSA disaster programs is available at your local FSA office and online at: fsa.usda.gov/mt or www.farmers.gov/recover.