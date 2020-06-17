The Choteau school board in a Zoom meeting that drew 25 participants on June 4 approved plans to reopen the high school and elementary school gyms, the weight/exercise room in the multipurpose building, the high school metal shop and band room and to launch the drivers education program.
Board members Lane Yeager, Levi Hodsgkiss, Marion Passmore, Joe Haas and Pat Field attended the meeting. Board member Mark Henderson was not able to attend the 8 a.m. meeting and the position representing the outlying Bynum Elementary District is vacant.
Superintendent Chuck Gameon, in a brief report, said he wanted to recognize the Choteau Public Schools staff and families for the fourth quarter of the school year and the efforts that they made. “Everyone really stepped up and played a tremendous role for what we could do for our students and the situation we were in,” he said. Parents really supported their children, he said, thanking everyone for their hard work.
School for students ended on June 2 and by June 3 most staff were also checked out for the summer.
Hodgskiss, the board vice chairman, said, “I just want to say good job guys. That was a lot to tackle.”
The board unanimously approved revising two sections of a new policy that board members put in effect to address the COVID-19 pandemic. The Montana School Boards Association drew up the model language and school boards across the state adopted the new language.
With the state moving from Phase 1 to Phase 2 of Gov. Steve Bullock’s “Reopening the Big Sky” plan, Gameon said, he recommended a language change to give the administration more flexibility in allowing use of the facility.
The new language, approved by the board, states: “Physical meetings, gatherings and events shall be limited to 50 people when held inside a school building. All attendees at a meeting, gathering or event authorized by the Board of Trustees held inside the school facility are required to honor the health and safety protocols outlined in District Policy 1905.”
The second revision, also unanimously approved, adds “users of district facilities” to the policy so that it now reads: “Students, staff and users of district facilities will maintain six-foot distance between themselves and their colleagues/peers throughout the school day inside any school building, on school-provided transportation and on school property.”
The language change includes an exception for drivers education. Gameon said it is not possible to socially distance when students are driving. To mitigate health concerns, the drivers education teacher, Bill Durocher, will only have two students with him in the vehicle (rather than three), and everyone in the vehicle will be required to wear a mask.
The third revision changes the school’s requirements on the wearing of facial masks. The new wording, approved by the board, states: “Staff, students and users of the school district facility may wear a mask while present in any school building. The school district does not require the use of masks and will not provide masks except in cases required by this policy, as directed by the county health department or at the discretion of the administration. The Board of Trustees’ decisions to not require or provide masks is based on a review of the circumstances in the community. And consultation with the local health officials on issues including but not limited to the possibility of exposure and availability of masks.”
Again, this change does not apply to the driver’s education van.
Board member Pat Field of Pendroy asked Gameon whether the board could exempt the driversed teacher and students from having to wear masks. “Some of these things are past dumb and we just need to get back to normalcy and back to business as usual,” he said.
Gameon, however, said that the Teton County Health Department is requiring the wearing of masks in the drivers education vehicle as a condition of the school being able to offer drivers education this summer. He said the district’s reopening plan for the metal shop will also require the wearing of masks.
Haas asked whether students could sign waivers to get out of wearing masks, and Gameon said the mask-requirement comes from the Teton County Health Department
Hodgskiss said he understands that the board would like to make mask wearing optional, but needs to follow the Board of Health directives.
The board also approved opening the high school and elementary school gyms, the weight room, the metal shop, the band room and other school facilities, as long as the Teton County Health Department has approved written reopening plans.
Gameon said this would give him the flexibility to get these facilities open and to launch the summer counseling and school programs. He said each reopening plan would also be written in consultation with the MTSBA attorneys. The counseling program will start in June and the summer school program in July.