When planning for your financial future, Montana State University Extension reminds individuals to consider the unexpected, such as preparing for a time when you are not able to manage your finances.
While Montana has a statutory financial power of attorney whereby residents can appoint an agent to make financial decisions for them when they are not able, the Social Security Administration does not accept the document for managing another person’s Social Security payments. But under the Strengthening Protections for Social Security Beneficiaries Act of 2018, the Social Security Administration provides an advance designation for adults and emancipated minors who are applying for or receiving Social Security benefits, supplemental security income or special veterans benefits, according to Marsha Goetting, MSU Extension family economics specialist.
“If you need help with the management of your benefits at some point in the future, the Social Security advance designation lets you to choose up to three people to serve as your ‘representative payee,’” Goetting said. “A representative payee is someone who the SSA appoints to manage your Social Security benefits if you are unable to do so. You can change your designees at any time.”
When someone chooses advance designees, the SSA will send a notice each year for individuals to review the people they chose. Goetting recommends choosing a designee who has genuine concern for your well-being. An organization cannot be assigned as an advance designee.
“An advance designation is not an appointment of a representative payee, nor is it a power of attorney,” Goetting said. “The document simply provides you a way to nominate someone you want to handle your finances. The form is optional, and you can update or withdraw your advance designation at any time.
“If you become unable to manage or direct others to manage your Social Security benefits in the future, you will have peace of mind knowing that someone you trust may be appointed to manage your benefits for you.”
To sign up for an advance designation, visit ssa.gov/payee/advance_designation.html.