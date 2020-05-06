Reins are changing hands in a Choteau weed spraying business, as Michael Moore is purchasing the operation of his mentor, Lyle Weist, and renaming it “No Moore Weeds.”
Moore started helping Weist 10 years ago. “What began as a summer job to help with school slowly turned into a passion of mine,” Moore said.
Moore grew up as a farm and ranch kid west of Choteau in his younger years, and then his family moved into town where his parents, Kirk and Mona, bought Front Range Supply. “As long as I’ve been alive, I’ve been involved in agriculture in one way or another,” he said.
Moore says the years spent helping Weist helped him to understand the unique needs of the industry. “The work varies,” he said. “Sometimes you’re flying by the seat of your pants. Sometimes you need to deal with breakdowns or you get stuck, but sun up to sun down, you to work as much as possible while the weather is good.”
Moore is busiest in the springtime. In the summer, he has a lull in activity as producers are waiting for harvest, and then he picks up again in the fall. He primarily serves the Choteau area, but he also does some range spraying with four-wheelers in the Augusta area.
“The office changes every day,” he says. “I love having the opportunity to be out in some of these areas we get to go to, places that lot of people don’t get to see. There are days where its hard to listen to that alarm clock and get out of bed, but you realize you have a responsibility to uphold. There’s always something new to arise, but being out in the area and seeing all this country in a new aspect, I don’t really see it as work.”
More than anything, Moore said he is grateful to have Weist remain by his side as his mentor. “I’ve got a million questions for him, and I’m fortunate that he is willing to help me so much,” he said. “I can hardly take credit for this spraying business myself. This is a legacy that Lyle has built for himself over 40-plus years, and I appreciate him giving me this opportunity, and I’m working hard to make it all worthwhile.”
Clients can call No Moore Weeds at 403-3399 for any of their agricultural spraying needs.