The Choteau High School girls basketball season starts this week with Choteau’s Lady Bulldogs on the road for nonconference games in Anaconda on Dec. 10 and 11.
The junior varsity and varsity squads will play Thompson Falls in Anaconda on Dec. 10 and then Anaconda on Dec. 11. The boys and girls basketball seasons are stacked and the CHS boys will play the same schedule as the girls.
The girls started practicing on Nov. 18 and will play at home for the first time on Dec. 16 against Broadwater County High School from Townsend. Other games before the holiday break are on Dec. 18 at Simms, Dec. 21 at Conrad and Dec. 22 home against Jefferson County High School from Boulder.
The girls’ last home game will be on Feb. 12 against Fairfield, then they will be off to the post-season with the District 1B tournament in Shelby Feb. 16-19, the Northern B divisional tournament March 3-5 at Cut Bank and the state tournament March 10-12 at Bozeman.
Choteau is again playing in District 1B with Conrad, Shelby, Cut Bank, Rocky Boy and Fairfield. Great Falls Central Catholic has dropped from Class B to Class C and is no longer in this conference.
Choteau’s girls basketball program has all new coaches this season. Last year’s head coach, Carissa Jenkins, took a science teaching job at Fairfield, and Celie Salmond, a teacher at Augusta, filled in as the assistant coach.
This year, Matt Cornelius, who was hired to fill Jenkins’ science position at Choteau Public Schools, will join the team as the head coach. Laura Heinz will be the new assistant coach and Cornelius’ wife, Amanda, will be an unpaid volunteer with the team.
Last week Coach Cornelius, in an interview with the Acantha, said he grew up in Cascade, where he attended high school and played boys basketball in District 1B — so he knows first-hand how competitive this conference is. He played basketball at the college level for then Western Montana College at Dillon, where he earned a four-year broadfield science teaching degree.
After he graduated from college, he was hired at Lingel Public Schools in Lingel, Wyoming, a small school with 86 high school students. During his time there, he also attended Montana State University and earned a master’s degree in secondary science education.
While at Lingel, Cornelius was the assistant high school girls basketball coach for two years and for the past 11 years has been the head girls basketball coach. During that time, his girls teams placed third in the state tournament three times, placed second once and won the state championship once.
He was the conference coach of the year six times and the state coach of the year in the year that his team won the state title. Cornelius also coached the Wyoming State All-Star girls basketball team one year, and for the past seven years, he was also the head high school football coach (for nine-man football) and the head middle school track coach.
Cornelius said he has been looking for the right job in Montana to open up and allow him to return to his home state. He and his wife wanted to make this decision before their children went into junior high. They have four children, with their older three in elementary school.
He said the stars were aligned to come to Choteau when the science job opened along with an elementary teaching job for his wife.
“It was a no-brainer for us,” he said. They packed up their house and moved to Choteau last summer. “Every day I know that we made the right decision for our family,” he said.
Amanda worked at Lingel as the high school girls assistant coach with her husband for two years. She grew up in Helena and played college basketball at then-Northern Montana College in Havre. She worked in Lingel as the art teacher and is now teaching second grade in Choteau.
The new assistant coach, Laura Heinz, was a three-sport college athlete from Michigan who now lives in Choteau. Matt said she is young, energetic and a positive role model for the girls.
The girls out for Choteau’s team this year are: seniors, Sadie Grove and Emma Gunderson; juniors, Ada Bieler and Maili Miller; sophomores, Ainsley DeBruycker, Zoey Tobar, Presley Naylor and Lilly Foster; and freshmen, Olivia Jamison, Peyton Passmore, Kylie Kovatch and Harlee Trahan.
With this turnout, the Choteau program will run varsity and junior varsity squads.
Those returning with varsity experience include Bieler and Gunderson, while the rest have played junior varsity or are incoming freshmen. Cornelius said there are five who came out this year that didn’t play last year or haven’t ever played.
Choteau will again field a team that does not have much height. Choteau’s tallest girl is DeBrucyker at 5-9, while the rest of the players are between 5-2 and 5-7.
Grove returns this year after wrestling her junior year in high school and is a state placer for Choteau. She played girls basketball as a freshman and a sophomore. Coach Cornelius said she is strong and plays hard. She’ll have a role as an inside player on offense and will help Choteau’s relatively short team battle under the basket.
Cornelius said the team is fortunate to have the solid leadership of seniors Gunderson and Grove and juniors Bieler and Miller. “They are leading by example, and I couldn’t be more happy with the girls who are on this team,” he said.
He said he is excited about the turnout and pleased to see the girls working very hard in the gym.
Cornelius said his coaching philosophy is “very traditional and kind of old school.” A major part of his philosophy is very strong man defense, he said. He wants to see that defensive pressure result in turnovers. On offense, he wants to see the team get down the floor and score buckets in transition taking advantage of Grove, Gunderson and Bieler’s speed.
The girls are working in every practice on fundamental skills, with many designed to help prevent unforced turnovers in games, a problem that plagued last year’s team.
While the varsity team will see its first play this week, Choteau’s JV girls attended a scrimmage in Cut Bank on Dec. 4.
Managers for the team are Cali Armstrong and Steely Stubblefield.