The Choteau Area Port Authority board, meeting via Zoom April 23, announced that videos promoting Choteau have been completed and are available for viewing on the CAPA and Choteau Chamber of Commerce Facebook pages.
The CAPA and the Choteau Tourism Business Improvement District hired freelance videographer and photographer Shayna Lloyd of Philipsburg, who does business as Montana Diaries, to produce the video. Lloyd visited Choteau several times last summer to interview business and community members for videos to promote Choteau to people who want to move here for the small-town lifestyle or to open or purchase a business here.
The video cost $2,500 and was paid for through a grant from the Montana Economic Developers Association (MEDA) with additional funding from CAPA and TBID.
Lloyd’s finished product, released April 10, includes a 12:33-minute overall video and breakouts that run from 1 to 5 minutes in length. The videos feature CAPA board member, rancher and Choteau businessman Blair Patton, United Methodist Church Pastor Zach Bechtold, Old Trail Museum manager Julie Ameline, Alpine Touch manager Chad Ekegren, Two Medicine Dinosaur Center assistant director Stacia Martineau, Black Sheep Sports manager Teslie Mills and Choteau Acantha editor Melody Martinsen.
CAPA Chairwoman Mary Sexton said the videos turned out phenomenally and will be a good tool for marketing.
Elisa Fiaschetti, the Rural Community Development manager for the Governor’s Office of Economic Development in Helena, said the videos are “awesome” and highlight the qualities and opportunities Choteau offers residents and entrepreneurs.
Patton said the general consensus is that everyone is happy with the videos, which can be used by businesses, organizations and individuals as they promote their own enterprises and the community. CAPA can also use the videos to send to people requesting more information about the city.
Board member Steve Dogiakos said in addition to making the videos available on the CAPA and Chamber of Commerce Facebook pages, the overall video is also embedded on the “Make Choteau Home” Facebook page — an enterprise of his own that is designed to promote Choteau to potential relocaters.
Patton said the videos may be able to help people who have learned, through sheltering in place, that they can telecommute to their jobs and live wherever they want. At this time, he said, families may be attracted to living out of the large cities and in a small community. The COVID-19 pandemic, he said, “is teaching millions of people that they can indeed work remotely.”
As of April 24, several of the video clips on the CAPA Facebook page had generated anywhere from 1,100 to 2,700 views.
CAPA board members agreed to develop a digital marketing plan to target potential relocaters within Montana and in select cities outside the state. Patton, Dogiakos and board member Lisa Haas will work on this and report back to the full board in May.
Sexton said the CAPA may need to work with community partners to raise money for placing digital advertising using the videos.
The board is also continuing to work with a local collaborative group that is seeking to establish a community-owned and financed daycare facility in Choteau. Patton reported that the group toured the old Teton Memorial Hospital building across the street from Choteau Elementary School. Two state early childhood development officials attended the tour as well, and the building would be a feasible location for a childcare center.
Patton said he has asked the group that owns the building to give the group quotes for purchasing the whole building, leasing the top floor of the building, or just leasing the suite of offices previously used by the Center for Mental Health. He said he hasn’t received any quotes yet.
MEDA Executive Director Gloria O’Rourke of Anaconda, who also attended the Zoom meeting, said the results of a childcare survey in Choteau have been tabulated and results sent to CAPA members. The survey drew 36 respondents, she said.
Patton said the next step may be obtaining funding for a feasibility study, which group member Barnett Sporkin-Morrison is advocating for. Patton said the group has sketched out what its staffing needs would be and an operating costs figure.
Heather McCartney-Duty of Choteau with Family Connections Montana in Great Falls said there are small grants and incentive funding through state Early Childhood programs that a new center could qualify for. If the group proceeds with seeking to obtain countywide property tax funding for the center, she said, the group may want to consider including a provision to provide property-tax grants or stipends to licensed childcare providers in other communities to support childcare efforts for Dutton, Fairfield and Power.
On another topic, the board eard updates on projects related to the Main Street Montana program. Dogiakos said the city continues to work with the Montana Department of Transportation on a possible renovation of Main Avenue, including new paving, new sidewalks and new lighting.
Unfortunately, Dogiakos said, the MDT will not do the project unless Choteau first replaces the 100-year-old water mains beneath Main Avenue. He said the city hoped to replace the water mains in the same construction phase as the repaving project, but MDT is saying the city would have to do the mains first, then foot the bill for repaving Main Avenue, and then, two years later, MDT would come through, tear up the city’s work and do the full renovation project. If Choteau has to repave Main Avenue, in addition to replacing the water mains, the cost of the project will be more than $2.2 million, Dogiakos said.
Fiaschetti said she would loop in the MDT administrator and the district administrator along with city officials to try to look at options and help the city reach a decision on what can or should be done with the least impact to main street businesses and travelers using U.S. Highway 89.
Sexton said the city of Choteau has already obtained a state grant to fund the writing of a preliminary engineering report for the water main project.
In other action at the CAPA meeting, the board:
•Reviewed the port authority’s finances. The board has $11,374.07 in checking and expects to receive another $1,749 in grant reimbursements. Sexton said the board has been in discussions with the state Department of Commerce on some grant reimbursement issues, related to the Front Range Yoga Festival, but she is confident those issues can be worked out. Fiaschetti asked Sexton to call her and they will work through the issues with Commerce.
•Heard that the Great Falls Development Authority and the state office of the federal Small Business Administration have been providing information to local businesses on stimulus funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, including Economic Injury and Disaster Loans and the Paycheck Protection Program. A webinar with that information is available on the CAPA and Choteau Chamber Facebook pages.
•Heard from Fiaschetti that the governor’s taskforce on the state’s $1.25 billion share of coronavirus stimulus funding is working on the ways this money will be spent. “It’s going to be spread across a lot of different” needs, she said. Dogiakos noted that there is information on the task force on the Chamber website.
•Heard that work continues on the branding/marketing project that CAPA has contracted with the Choteau Acantha to produce. A team including Barb Bouma with TBID, Annie Olson with Benefis Teton Medical Center and Terry Barch with the Friends of the Teton, will work with the Acantha and provide feedback on the toolbox of fonts, typefaces and promotional slogans being developed for community promotion use. The project has a deadline of March 2021 to be completed and includes the placement of at least 10 digital advertisements, promoting tourism and recreation in this region.
•Said it has submitted a USDA Rural Development grant application for producing an interactive online trails map plus signs for amenities in the immediate Choteau area.
•Reported on a “ripple effects mapping” activity with MEDA held last week with a focus group that reviewed the projects and accomplishments that came out of the MEDA community review in Choteau two years ago. As a result of taking time to do the ripple effects mapping, the CAPA will have access to another $1,000 mini grant from MEDA to be used for economic development projects or expenses. O’Rourke said the association will provide the board with a copy of the map that can be used to demonstrate positive impacts of the community review process. “Choteau, you’re paving the way,” she said.
•Reviewed event cancellations and postponements because of COVID-19, including the Wild Wings spring bird migration festival in March and the Metis cultural festival in June. Local yoga provider Rosanne Balasabas has yet to determine whether her second Rocky Mountain Front yoga festival will happen in early June.
•Agreed to invite Cathy Sessions with the Choteau Soroptimists to the board’s next meeting to give a presentation on the civic group’s work on the Choteau Walking Path. Sexton also suggested that the board invite two new lenders, Charley Yeager with Opportunity Bank of Choteau and Locke Mellott with First Bank of Montana-Choteau, to a future meeting. She also said she would add a discussion item for housing availability to the May agenda.
•Heard from Patton that ranchers and wheat producers are looking at the potential for devastatingly low commodities prices in 2020. He asked the board to consider whether it could play any kind of assistive role.