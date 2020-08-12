A few weeks ago, I was enjoying a walk up the street in Choteau to run an errand. After spending some of the summer being unable to partake in such a simple routine, I was definitely soaking in the sun, simplicity and freedom of the walk.
As I headed back toward the courthouse, I noticed a person exiting the thrift store with a pressure cooker. The banana-yellow enamel seemed to announce the decade of manufacture. I could hardly contain myself as I asked, “Will you be using that to can?” (You never know with a nice heavy pot like that whether someone is planning to transform it into a flowerpot or some other creation.) Because it was indeed headed back into purpose for canning food, I suggested that the dial gauge be tested for accuracy and, of course, directed the individual to the Montana State University Extension Office in Teton County where we test dial gauges for accuracy for free.
Those who preserve food regularly know that a pressure canner is used for low-acid foods while a hot water bath canner is used for more acidic foods. Pressure canners come with either weighted gauges or dial gauges. My mother always uses a dial gauge canner, so that is what I grew up knowing. It wasn’t until I became an Extension agent that I learned there are weighted gauge canners and that dial gauges should be checked yearly to ensure accuracy. Personally, I prefer to use a weighted gauge, and like the person on the sidewalk that day, I have been able to find them for a few dollars secondhand. I like canners with a weighted gauge for two specific reasons. One, it never needs to be checked for accuracy, even though I have easy access to have a dial gauge tested. Two, it rattles and rocks and makes noises, giving me an easy auditory reminder that I am in the middle of pressure canning. I sometimes get sidetracked and the noise helps.
I do not pressure can very often, as my family members aren’t big eaters of the types of items that need to be pressure canned though, last year, my mom and I canned green beans. I only kept one jar and mom took the rest. In February, I regretted having only saved one jar for us as I devoured the best canned green beans I’d ever eaten. Most of the beans we processed last year landed in the water bath canner as pickled dill beans. I did keep my share, and then some, of those. We put up seven quarts of the regular beans in the pressure canner and more than 70 pints of the dill beans using water bath processing. Even though beans are a low-acid food, when they are pickled, there is enough vinegar added to qualify them to be safely water bath processed.
Imagine spending a day in the kitchen with your mom putting up that many jars. No, really, think about it … have you ever heard that expression, “Too many cooks in the kitchen?” Apparently, we each have our own ways of doing things. To start, mom wanted to run all the jars through the dishwasher so they would be hot and ready to pack. Some people use the dishwasher, and some sterilize jars in hot boiling water when they are preserving food. I did not want to do either, as they each take too much time. I told mom that the USDA says, “Empty jars used for vegetables, meats and fruits to be processed in a pressure canner need not be pre-sterilized. It is also unnecessary to pre-sterilize jars for fruits, tomatoes and pickled or fermented foods that will be processed 10 minutes or longer in a boiling-water canner.” Since we are at an elevation where everything has to be processed more than 10 minutes, I do not see any reason to spend the time with the dishwasher or boiling jars. I just put them in hot water in the sink, so they are warm and ready to fill with the hot product.
Mom got busy with the jars and I with something else. When I looked, she had rinsed them all and set them on a drying pad on the counter. At the time, I took a deep breath and thought to myself, “Obviously she doesn’t want to do it my way, because I didn’t want to do it her way.” I let it go, not wanting to spoil a pleasant day with my mom, but after the bottoms blew out of several jars, I was about ready to blow it with my patience! We reassessed our method to reduce the temperature shock so the jars wouldn’t be at room temperature when they were filled and placed in boiling water. We agreed that we would keep the jars in hot water in the sink until we were ready to fill and process them. (It turned out Mom wasn’t being passive-aggressive at all. I use jars for so many things and she does so many dishes at my house, it was simply habit.)
The next area of disagreement was on how to handle the flat lids for sealing. Mom was excited as she showed me that one of her friends puts the lids in a miniature slow cooker filled with water to keep warm before putting on the jars. I mentioned that the directions have changed, and the lids only need to be washed and rinsed in warm water. There is no longer a requirement to simmer the lids. Mom pulled out a package of lids and the instructions did say to simmer, so she won that battle and since she had conceded, finally, on doing the jars my way, I let it go. Once we got in the flow, we just kept putting the lids in the small slow cooker. Guidelines suggest only buying the amount of lids you will use in one year.
My mom can pack a jar of beans like no other and we packed and canned and felt such a sense of accomplishment with all those jars lined up on the counter on heavy towels cooling and sealing at the end of the long day in the kitchen. According to the USDA Complete Guide to Home Canning (found for free at nchfp.uga.edu/publications/publications_usda.html) after completing processing and wait times, “Remove jars with a jar lifter, and place them on a towel, leaving at least 1-inch spaces between the jars during cooling. Let jars sit undisturbed to cool at room temperature for 12 to 24 hours.”
After 24 hours, I removed the rings, as recommended, before storing and then wiped the hard water residue off to put them away. It is recommended to remove the rings so that the seal on the flats can be better inspected before and during storage. As I wiped, I discovered a few of the seals were weak and the lids came off easily. I put those jars in the refrigerator for use right away and stored the rest in the pantry. About five days later, I reached into the pantry to get something and bumped a lid on a jar of dill beans, which slid right off. That is not a good sign, but I thought it was just another jar that didn’t seal well. It was too late to save it, so out went the contents of that jar. A few days later, the same thing happened. I got a sick feeling. I pulled every single jar of dilled beans back out onto the counter to check the seals. All told, we lost 16 jars. Ugh — all those beautiful jars of dilled beans along with all that time and product — now wasted.
I scoured my resources trying to find clues about what went wrong. Were the jars overfilled? Not enough headspace? Beans pushing on the lids? I took pictures. It stunk. Literally, stunk … because what grows in improperly canned pickled items are yeast and molds. It also stunk, because if the seals had appeared weakened within the right timeframe, I could have reprocessed them or given them to friends to put in their refrigerator to enjoy.
What went wrong? I think it was heating the flat lids. When I investigated our supplies, it appears that the first batch of lids we used were some older ones mom had. The instructions did say to simmer. The sealing compound on those lids was gray. The instructions on the lids I supplied, which were newer, said to wash in warm water and rinse. The sealing compound on those was red. Several red sealing compound lids did seal, but I think the ones that didn’t were the ones that were in the slow cooker longer and that got too hot. We should have read the instructions on each box of lids and followed the manufacturer’s instructions. Many people who have been canning for years do not realize that the manufacturers have changed the sealing compound on the lids. I’ve had other home canners complain of unsealed jars, and it seems using an old method on a new product is causing problems.
This year, I may apply a new method of testing the jar seals recommended by USDA: “Tap the lid with the bottom of a teaspoon. If it makes a dull sound, the lid is not sealed. If food is in contact with the underside of the lid, it will also cause a dull sound. If the jar is sealed correctly, it will make a ringing, high-pitched sound.”
In my kitchen last summer, I was also using a new method of keeping my mouth shut and not being too bossy. Mom was probably doing the same. I feel like we got clear directions and neither of us are made for that. This year, if we get to doing any canning together, one thing we won’t do is keep our lips sealed! The other thing we might do is spend a little more time organizing supplies and clarifying all the instructions before we get started, which is nearly always a good idea, but especially with canning. It can keep you out of a real pickle!
