The Teton County Health Department last week met with administrators from the county’s four largest public schools to talk about COVID-19 guidelines from the state and federal government as school districts prepare to open for the 2021-22 school year in a few weeks.
Choteau Superintendent Chuck Gameon, Dutton/Brady Superintendent Erica Allen, Fairfield Superintendent Dustin Gordon and Greenfield Elementary Principal Paul Wilson met with TCHD Director Melissa Moyer, public health nurse Marcia Quillan and Sanitarian Austin Moyer on July 29 to review the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations for schools and to discuss vaccination rates among adults and children, 12-17, in Teton County.
As of Aug. 2, 39% of the 5,160 eligible people in the county (those 12 and older) have been fully vaccinated, and Public Health Nurse Marcia Quillan said 11% of children ages 12 to 17 are fully vaccinated.
Teton County has seen an increase in COVID-19 cases in the past two weeks and as of Aug. 2, had eight active cases, including at least two that are the highly contagious Delta variant of the virus that causes COVID-19.
Quillan said the Health Department wanted to make sure that school administrators know what the current CDC recommendations for schools are and the current vaccination rates so they can use that information as they develop COVID-19 safety measures for the coming school year.
The administrators will draft safety plans but the elected school boards in each of the county’s school districts will decide what measures, if any, to enact.
Quillan said the CDC’s recommendations include:
•Encouraging all eligible students and staff to be fully vaccinated.
•Requiring all students, teachers, staff and visitors, regardless of vaccination status, to wear masks while inside school buildings. (Note, this change in CDC masking recommendations occurred late last week and is based on the growing prevalence of the highly contagious Delta variant.)
•Maintaining three feet of physical distance between students in classrooms.
•Continuing frequent hand washing or use of hand sanitizers.
•Keeping children and staff home when they are ill.
•Continuing with contact tracing, isolation and quarantine, and building cleaning strategies.
Quillan said the current best practices for isolation require a COVID-19 positive person to stay isolated in their home for generally 10 days, noting that a person has to be fever-free for at least 24 hours at the 10-day mark to be removed from isolation.
Quarantine measures are imposed on people who have been exposed to COVID-19. An exposure is considered to have occurred when a person spends more than 15 minutes less than six feet apart without a mask with an ill person.
People who have been exposed within their own households are required to quarantine for 14 days. People who have been exposed outside their households, must quarantine for five days and then get tested. If their test comes back negative (a process that usually takes two days), then they are released from quarantine so they would likely have spent about seven days in quarantine. If they chose not to get tested, they should remain in quarantine for 10 days.
Quillan said the best hope for schools to have a normal academic and extracurricular year is for everyone to get vaccinated. Three different vaccines are available for ages 18 and older: the Moderna two-shot vaccine which requires 28 days between first and second doses; the Pfizer-BioNTech two-shot vaccine which requires 21 days between first and second doses; and the Johnson & Johnson one-shot dose.
The Pfizer-BioNTech two-shot vaccine is presently the only vaccine available for people ages 12 to 17.
Quillan said all three types of vaccines are available at the Teton County Health Department. Moore Medical Clinic in Choteau has the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and Frontier Family Practice in Fairfield also has at least two types of vaccine.
With the Delta variant of the virus surging across the country, the news over the weekend focused on the spread of the virus among unvaccinated people and on “breakthrough” illness, which occurs when someone who is fully vaccinated gets COVID-19 anyway.
A new Kaiser Family Foundation analysis, released July 30, looked at breakthrough illnesses, and reviewed data from 25 states on these cases. The analysis showed that breakthrough events are extremely rare among those who are fully vaccinated, and that the vast majority of reported COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in U.S. are among those who are unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated. Some key highlights include:
•The rate of breakthrough cases reported among those fully vaccinated is well below 1% in all reporting states, with Connecticut the lowest (0.01%) and Oklahoma the highest (0.9%). •Hospitalization rates among those fully vaccinated ranged from effectively zero (0.00%) in California, Delaware, Washington, D.C., Indiana, New Jersey, New Mexico, Vermont, and Virginia to 0.06% in Arkansas. Death rates were even lower at 0.00% for all but two states, Arkansas and Michigan, where they were 0.01%.
•More than nine in 10 COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths occurred among people who are unvaccinated or not yet fully vaccinated. The share of COVID-19 cases among those not fully vaccinated ranged from 92.02% in Oklahoma to 99.85% in Connecticut.
This analysis highlights how rare breakthrough events are but also how data remain limited, and only available for a subset of states.
Quillan in an interview last week said she encourages people who are concerned about the vaccine’s safety to talk with their medical providers. She said the federal Food and Drug Administration has given emergency approval to all three vaccines through a process that speeded up paperwork and provided additional funding but that did not skimp on testing. “It’s not any less safe” than any other FDA approved vaccine, she said.
“The good thing about getting vaccinated is you’re not 100% protected, but you are less likely to be sick for as long, and you are less likely to have the same severity of illness,” she said. “It would be shorter duration and less severe symptoms and a decrease in hospitalization.”
Further, she said, wearing facial masks when in close contact indoors with other people will also help prevent illness. The incidence of influenza across the nation was very low this year, she said, because so many people were wearing masks and taking other precautions including frequent hand washing.
Quillan said school administrators are right to be concerned about how COVID-19 will affect the coming school year. This is a brand-new disease, she said, that has the potential to affect every organ in a person’s body and doctors are just beginning to see the long-term effects COVID-19 may have on people’s health. While the disease is most dangerous for those 65 and older, children can also become seriously ill.
“School is going to be a very high transmission area because there are so many kids and staff as well who are confined,” she said. COVID-19 can spread rapidly in schools, she said, and school boards will need to set their own safety plans up. “We hope they will error on the side of caution,” she said.
Katie Bieler, 20, of Choteau, who will start her junior year in college at Xavier University in Indianapolis, Indiana, this fall said she encourages students to get vaccinated before school starts. She and her younger brother and sister, both of whom attend Choteau High School, are all vaccinated.
“It’s just one less thing to worry about,” she said. She got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, had a sore arm for a day and a bad headache. “I popped some Tylenol and drank some Gatorade and I was fine,” she said.
Bieler said the majority of her friends out of state have been vaccinated but most of her friends here have not. “I would say the pros outweigh the cons at this point,” she said, of getting vaccinated.
Xavier is not mandating that all students be vaccinated, she said, but the university is requiring all students to inform the school of their vaccination status. Unvaccinated students will have to wear masks, will have to quarantine if exposed and will be subject to random testing.
Vaccinated students will not be required to wear masks or quarantine and are being entered in random drawings for prizes.
Gameon said the Choteau school board will meet on Aug. 17 to discuss back-to-school COVID-19 safety measures for students riding the buses, for classrooms, cafeteria use and extracurricular and sports activities.
Gameon said his focus continues to be maintaining a safe environment for students and staff and keeping school in person. He thinks having vaccinations available and people taking advantage of the vaccine will be a powerful tool to keep school running as usual.
Gameon stopped short of recommending parents get their 12 and older children vaccinated but said that if they do, there will be fewer classroom quarantines and fewer sporting events canceled because of COVID-19.
Gordon said he hopes students, families and community members in the Fairfield Public Schools system are aware that the Delta variant is now circulating nationwide and that it is much more contagious than the original virus. While everyone hoped that the pandemic would diminish and fade away over the summer, the surging numbers among the unvaccinated are bringing back the same concerns administrators had for the 2020-21 school year.
Gordon said he does not think schools will be able to impose all the draconian measures they put in place last year, so instead they are going to have to look at the vaccine as the solution.
“The more people you have vaccinated the better,” Gordon said.
He expects Fairfield schools to continue to do contact tracing and to impose isolation and quarantine measures to control the spread of the virus. The only way to get away from that is for everyone to get vaccinated, and that comes down to personal choice, he said.
He said he hopes that everyone who plans to attend sporting events or participate in them will get vaccinated as soon as possible since sports practices will begin in mid-August.