Feb. 4 — 6:14 p.m., Choteau ambulance was paged to 424 Seventh Ave. N.W. but before the ambulance arrived, a Choteau emergency medical technician assisted the resident and the ambulance was cancelled.
— 6:42 p.m., Sheriff’s Office was notified of a student at Dutton/Brady Public Schools who seemed impaired.
— 7:07 p.m., Teton County deputy responded to a possible suicide in Cascade County, securing the residence before the arrival of deputies from that county. The Fairfield ambulance was paged but cancelled en route.
— 10:59 p.m., deputy and coroner responded to a death at a Choteau residence.
Feb. 5 — 7:17 a.m., Choteau resident at 752 20th Lane N.W. reported a broken down vehicle was still blocking her gate a week after she had reported the vehicle to the Sheriff’s Office.
— 7:29 a.m., Choteau resident reported not feeling well and needing assistance. The Choteau ambulance was paged, but a Choteau EMS provider responded and the ambulance was cancelled.
— 8:28 a.m., a vehicle accident causing property damage in Pendroy was reported. The vehicle took out a corner post and left the scene, leaving behind its license plate.
— 9:48 a.m., dispatch notified NorthWestern Energy of a gas hub putting off a bad smell on 18th Road N.W.
— 5:40 p.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 612 Second Ave. N. and transported a patient to Benefis in Great Falls.
— 9:18 p.m., an incident possibly involving a firearm was reported at a Choteau business.
Feb. 6 — 8:45 a.m., Power resident reported the person who had been reported missing the previous day had returned.
— 9:01 a.m., Sheriff’s Office received a report of a motorist on Interstate 15, possibly in Pondera County, requesting assistance.
— 11:22 p.m., Choteau ambulance crew assisted a resident at 424 Seventh Ave.; the patient refused transport.
Feb. 7 — 10:43 a.m., Choteau ambulance transported a Mercy Flight crew from the Choteau airport to Benefis Teton Medical Center and returned to the airport with the same crew and a patient.
— 11:29 a.m., Choteau resident brought a bag he had found near NewLife Church to the Sheriff’s Office.
Feb. 8 — 8:54 a.m., Choteau resident reported potentially suspicious activity.
— 9:15 a.m., Choteau resident reported suspicious activity at their residence.
— 5:32 p.m., Power ambulance was paged for an athlete hurt while playing at Power High School but was cancelled en route by EMT on site.
— 6:18 p.m., deputies responded to a domestic dispute in Dutton.
— 7:52 p.m., deputy responded to a vehicle partially blocking traffic on U.S. Highway 89. It was determined the vehicle had run out of gas and upon returning to the vehicle with gas, the motorist was given a warning for obstructing the roadway.
From Feb. 4-7, deputies issued one citation each for speeding and careless driving and three warnings for speeding.