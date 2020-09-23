The Teton County Commissioners on Sept. 17 reviewed a proposed easement on 240 acres of rural property about 20 miles west of Fairfield.
Teton County Planner Paul Wick presented the easement, being negotiated between the Montana Land Reliance, a nonprofit agency based in Helena, and the owners of the land, Greg P. and Deborah A. Schatz, who live at Columbia Falls.
In the easement, the Schatzes say they plan to donate the conservation easement on this property, which is about 10 miles north of Augusta in Teton County. The property consists of mixed grass prairie and emergent wetlands along Maloney Coulee. The landowners use the property for horse pasture and as a staging area for backcountry trips into the Bob Marshall Wilderness. Their long-term goal is the leave the property to a nonprofit organization for horse pasture.
Wick said that counties are allowed to give comment on conservation easements though they have no power to interfere with the sale of such an easement.
He said the Teton County Planning Board has also looked at the easement and the only concern raised there was whether the parcel has legal and physical access. That is a requirement for new subdivision review, he said, but not for review of this existing parcel.
Teton County Commissioner Jim Hodgskiss, chairman of the board, said there is an old county road that is “still on the books” on the west side of the property.
Wick said the easement is being done under the Open Space Land and Voluntary Conservation Easement Act of Montana. The easement language says this easement will protect agricultural land, wildlife habitat, watersheds and scenic views, and will provide opportunities to continue traditional farming and ranching practices in perpetuity.
The land involved gives people driving on the Jackson’s Corner Road West and U.S. Highway 287 a view of the Lewis Range and the foothills along the Rocky Mountain Front, the easement says, and provides open space for the benefit of plants, biotic communities, fish and wildlife, including grizzly bears, elk, mule deer, pronghorn antelope, foxes, coyotes, and a variety of birds.
The easement will bind the Schatzes and all future owners and users of the property. The easement will allow agricultural activities, temporary agricultural structures, unimproved tracks and trails for agricultural purposes, non-commercial recreational use including hunting of game animals and birds, fishing and wildlife viewing.
Construction will be allowed in two different “building envelopes” on the property, one five acres in size and the other two acres. Buildings to be constructed will be made with non-reflective, neutral-tone building materials and may not exceed three stories in height. Only three residential dwellings will be allowed. The easement does allow non-residential outbuildings including barns, shelters, corrals, garages, workshops, sheds and recreational structures.
The easement prohibits any subdivision of the property and any alteration of the land surface or natural waters and mineral removal. It also prohibits game, fur or fish farms on the property and most timber harvest.
Hodgskiss said he did not think this location would ever be sought to provide access to gravel for the county Road Department and said he has no major concerns about the easement.
Wick said he would notify the Montana Land Reliance that the county’s review of the easement is complete so that the two parties can move forward and finish the transaction by Dec. 31.
In other action, the commissioners:
•Appointed Ron Dauwalder of Fairfield to serve on the Teton County Hospital District Board, as requested by hospital board. The hospital board cancelled its May election after Dauwalder was the only one to file for the position.
•Approved a contract with the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services for the Teton County Health Department to offer the Women, Infants and Children nutrition program in this region. The contract came with $139,692 in funding.
•Heard from Hodgskiss that he continues to attend Montana Association of Counties virtual town hall meetings and the information shared there is beneficial.
•Heard from Sarah Converse, executive director of Sweetgrass Development, that she continues to work with the Power Water and Sewer District Board on the funding package for the new water system, that will replace use of surface water from Muddy Creek. Ross Fitzgerald, who serves on the district board, said the project is vital to Power’s continued growth and development. Work on the $3 million funding package has been going on for two and a half years, he said, as working with the USDA Rural Development agency has been challenging.
•Set their next meeting for Oct. 1 at 10 a.m. in the county courthouse in Choteau.