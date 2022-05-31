The 2020 high school state track meet is in the books and for the first time in al-most 30 years, the Class B and C classifications held a combined meet in Great Falls at Memorial Stadium.
The meet was hosted by four area schools: Fairfield, Mike Schmidt; Conrad, Jim Carroll; North Star, Brian Campbell; and Belt, Jeff Graham.
“The meet went very well overall,” said Fairfield High School athletic director Schmidt. “Even though we had no control over the weather, we were happy with the out-come that contributed to some state records and overall great performances.”
Schmidt explained they started the process to host the state meet more than a year ago. “Montana High School Association allows schools to bid for state events starting a couple years ahead,” he said. Schmidt said all of those involved in organizing the meet are longtime educators who have been involved in athletics either through coaching or as ath-letic directors. As part of the bidding process, the four estimated the expenses and sub-mitted a bid with that in mind.
“It was the first time since the 1990s that B/C was allowed into the state track meet combination rotation,” Schmidt said. “We wanted to have it close to home for our communities and our athletes and wanted to have B/C together in our area.”
There were 118 schools represented at the state track meet. Schmidt estimated there were approximately 38 Class B schools and 80 Class C schools.
“We had people from as far away as Glasgow and Fort Peck in the east to Absa-rokee and Billings in the south and Bigfork and Anaconda from the west as well as many schools and community people from north-central Montana,” Schmidt said.
Schmidt added by the time they include all the workers, the ticket takers, gate keepers and concession workers, they had more than 200 workers running the event. “Unlike any other event, state track is mostly worker dependent and we could not have done it without everyone contributing as they did,” he said.
The four organizers thank everyone who contributed to making the combined Class B/C meet possible.