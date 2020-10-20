The Choteau, Dutton and Brady Methodist Church Parish last week announced that it is reverting back to online worship services only.
“After consultation with the leadership committee of the parish, church leadership in our district, and local health officials, we have made the very difficult decision to move into the ‘Red Status’ of our COVID-19 guidelines,” Pastor Julie King said in an announcement to congregation members. “Red status means that we will be suspending in-person worship and gatherings until we see a downward trend in positive cases reported by state and local health officials. The church buildings will be closed except for essential workers.”
The church office hours will remain the same and online worship will continue. Beginning Oct. 18, King will also host an online fellowship hour every Sunday at 10 a.m. via Zoom to allow congregation members to see each other and say hello. In addition, King said, she is organizing an online book/Bible study on Wednesdays at 7 p.m.
King said she realized that this change leaves many with heavy hearts, but said it is necessary to help “each other to remain safe.”
“I believe with all of my heart that this is the best decision that we can make right now to protect all of us and help slow the spread of this virus,” King said. “As a church, we are called to love our neighbors, do good and do no harm. I am absolutely sure that God is bigger than any of these challenges that we are navigating, and the Holy Spirit will continue to bind us together and work in and through each of us.”
King can be reached on her mobile phone at 785-443-0475 or via email at julieking23@hotmail.com.