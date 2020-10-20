Choteau, MT (59422)

Today

Blustery with snow showers. High 28F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Occasional snow showers. Low 13F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60%. About one inch of snow expected.