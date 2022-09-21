The Pendroy Volunteer Fire Department invites everyone to attend the organization’s annual fun night fundraiser on Sept. 24 at the Pendroy Fire Hall.
A pulled pork dinner prepared by Bar 7U Barbecue will be served at 5 p.m. and drawings will start at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $40 and include dinner and refreshments.
There will be door prizes and items up for auction throughout the evening. Those attending must be at least 21 years old to be a ticket holder.
For more information, contact Will Snodgrass at 406-590-1505 or Cooper Martin at 406-590-3841.