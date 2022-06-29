The Choteau Independence Day activities on July 1-4 include class reunions, a keg hockey tournament, a parade, an obstacle course race, a rodeo, an art and craft show, a community band concert, a 5K/1-mile fun run, music in the City Park two nights and two sessions of the 4th of July rodeo at the Choteau Rodeo Grounds to name a few of the many events.
The Choteau Chamber of Commerce, the Choteau American Legion, the Choteau Soroptimists and other organizations are planning to treat community members and visitors with a big, splashy traditional 4th of July celebration this weekend.
The following events and activities are planned:
Fireworks Sales
The Choteau Booster Club’s fireworks stand is now open with hours from 5 to 9 p.m. June 25-27, and from noon to 9 p.m. June 28-July 4. All profits from the fireworks sales benefit Choteau Public Schools.
Car Show
J.D.’s Wildlife Sanctuary II in Bynum is inviting everyone who’s in the area for the 4th of July celebration to come out for a car show on June 30, starting at 6:30 p.m. There will be discount meals and prizes for participants.
Class Reunions
The Choteau High School class of 1992 will hold its 30th class reunion at the Choteau Country Club on July 2. The public is welcome from 2-5 p.m.
The class of 2002 will hold its reunion in the City Park on July 2 with the public welcome to join them for music and a beer garden, starting with opening act Maggie King from 5 to 6 p.m. and The Sightliners from 6 to 9 p.m. A free-will offering will be accepted with proceeds donated to the Choteau Lions Club band shell project. Various food trucks will be on site as well.
Kick-off Beer Garden
The Choteau Chamber of Commerce on July 2 will host a kick-off beer garden in conjunction with the class of 2002 reunion in the Choteau City Park on the east side of the Choteau Pavilion from 5 to 9 p.m. Various beers and other alcoholic beverages will be for sale.
Food and Drink Specials
The Log Cabin Cafe will offer its Independence Day special on July 2, 3 and 4, serving from noon until gone, daily. The special will include a beef brisket sandwich, coleslaw, potato salad and fruit. On July 4, a breakfast buffet will be served from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
The American Legion Club on July 3 will be open at 9 a.m. serving Bloody Marys, Caesars, and biscuits and gravy. Old-time saloon photos will be taken at 4 p.m., and cheeseburgers will be served outside from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. ShakeDown County will perform at the street dance, starting at 9 p.m.
On July 4, the Legion Club will be open at 8 a.m., serving a loaded Caesars, Bloody Mars and biscuits and gravy. There will also be drink specials and free jukebox music.
Bylers Bakery will be closed on July 4, but you will be able to find their doughnuts at Copper Creek Coffee.
Triple Divide Boutique on Main, 304 Main Ave. N., invites everyone to its grand opening on July 1 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The shop, which offers candy, frozen yogurt and soda drinks, will be open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. July 1-5, and then Monday through Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m.
Keg Hockey
The Choteau Volunteer Fire Department with help from the Chamber of Commerce will hold a keg hockey tournament on July 2 starting at 10 a.m. on Second Street Northwest between Main Avenue North and First Avenue Northwest. Teams of three people can register for $20, starting at 9:30 a.m. at the street site. Teams will compete in rounds to see whose group can win the battle of pushing an empty aluminum keg with the stream of water from a charged fire hose. This will be a cool, wet, family-friendly activity. Cash prizes will be awarded to the top teams, and all registration fees will be given back to the winners.
Got Grit
Choteau’s 11th “Got Grit” obstacle course challenge will start at 2 p.m. on July 2. Race-day registration is from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the City Park. Registration is $30 per person with a T-shirt or Got Grit souvenir with discounts for groups of three or more.
This event is being held as a fundraiser by the Choteau club volleyball team. Those planning to take part should be prepared to get wet and muddy. Obstacles will include rope climb, cargo net climb, ground clearance crawl, sprints, tire drills, tire tumble, wheelbarrow push and more. The course is located in the city.
For more information, call Carla May (406-590-4033) or Ann Funk (406-590-0029).
Holiday Swimming Pool Schedule
Choteau Lions Swimming Pool hours this week will be: July 2, lap swimming from 6 to 7 a.m. and from noon to 1 p.m., recreational swimming from 1 to 3 p.m.; July 3, the pool will be closed because of lack of lifeguards; July 4, pool will be closed for the holiday; July 5, lap swim from 6 to 7 a.m. and then the regular schedule for the rest of the day.
Summer Festival
The Choteau Soroptimists’ Choteau Summer Festival, an art and craft fair, will be held in the City Park from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on July 3. The Summer Festival will be set up in the northern half of the City Park. Regional artists and crafts people, including painters, woodworkers, jewelry makers and furniture crafters — many of them specializing in made-in-Montana goods — will be showcased. Concession stands will sell candy, beverages and a lunch plate, and there will be activities for children.
Community Band
The Choteau Community Band will perform a summer concert in the City Park from noon to 1 p.m. on July 3. Community members are invited to bring lawn chairs and enjoy the efforts of musicians of all ages under the direction of conductor and trombone player Fred Gnojek and guest conductor Dana Burt. Musicians from throughout the area take part in this band, which starts practice in June and practices twice a week to prepare for the concert in the City Park, to play in the July 4th parade and to play from 1 to 2 p.m. at the rodeo grounds.
Duck Races
At 1 p.m. on July 3 the Soroptimists will launch their “duck races” on Spring Creek. Duck race tickets will be on sale in the park and can also be purchased in advance at select local businesses, including Country Hallmark and at Rex’s.
Tickets are available for $10 per duck and the proceeds go toward community projects. Ticket holders need not be present to win. The first-place duck will win $750, second place $500 and third place $250. There will also be heat winner prizes awarded of first, $30; second, $20; and third, $10.
Legion Rodeo Slack
The Choteau American Legion Post and Auxiliary and the Sons of the American Legion invite everyone to attend the “slack” session of the rodeo, starting at 2 p.m. on July 3 at the Choteau Rodeo Grounds. Admission is free and there will be beverage sales.
Legion Rodeo Main Event 1
The American Legion Post and Auxiliary will put on their 76th annual rodeo at the rodeo grounds with two main events this year. Main Event 1 will start at 6 p.m. on July 3 will feature about two hours of this rough and tumble sport. Food, beverage and snack concessions will be available. The rodeo will again feature an “instant replay” big screen. Tickets are available from Front Range Supply or by calling 406-564-3239. Tickets cost $17 for reserved grandstand seats, $13 for adult general admission and $8 for child general admission.
Brew Fest
The Chamber of Commerce will host its seventh brew fest in the City Park from 4 to 8 p.m. This event will include a variety of microbrew vendors, food vendors and live music by Risky Bizness, a Great Falls band. Admission is free. Everyone is invited to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets and enjoy a casual gathering great for visiting with friends and family in town for the celebration.
Street Dance
The Choteau American Legion Post and Auxiliary and the Sons of the American Legion invite everyone 21 years old and older to attend the street dance on July 3 from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. outside the American Legion Club. Food and beverages will also be served.
Let Freedom Run
Grizzly Activity Inc. and the Choteau High School track program are sponsoring Let Freedom Run 5K and 1-mile fun runs on July 4. Both races will start on First Street Northeast on the north side of the Choteau City Park. The races are open to all ages. Pre-registration forms are available at the Choteau Acantha. Race-day registration will start at 6:30 a.m. on the northwest corner of the Choteau City Park.
Pre-registration is $15 per person 13 and older or $50 for a family of four. Race-day registration is $20 for people 13 and older or $70 for a family of four. Children 12 and younger run free. Proceeds benefit the CHS track program.
For more information, call Callee Peebles at 406-579-3349.
Parade
The Choteau Chamber of Commerce 4th of July parade starts at 10 a.m. on July 4, so get a good seat on Main Avenue to view the cleverly-crafted floats, the horsemen and horsewomen, and the kids’ decorated bikes, tricycles and wagons.
Entries wanting to be judged need to pay a $5 entry fee and be in line for judging at the Teton County Courthouse on Main Avenue South by 9 a.m. Prizes will be awarded for floats, cars, tractors, kids and open. Prizes for theme floats will be $300 for first place, $200 for second place and $100 for third place. Prizes for all other divisions are $150 for first place, $100 for second place and $50 for third place. Area businesses have donated the money for the prizes.
Parade organizers are asking the public not to park on Main Avenue during the parade because the vehicles narrow the traffic path and obscure others’ views of the parade.
This year’s parade theme is “Hometown Proud,” and the parade grand marshal is long-time community supporter Bill Marney who works for Breen Tire & Oil. Co.
The parade will only make one pass down Main Avenue, starting at the Courthouse and going north. At the intersection with Seventh Avenue Northwest, the parade will turn on to Seventh Avenue and will proceed south until turning right onto Fourth Street Northwest so that the parade can pass by Benefis Teton Medical Center, treating long-term care residents to their own viewing of the parade without having to leave their campus. The parade will demobilize at the Choteau High School student parking lot. For more information on the parade, contact the Chamber of Commerce at 466-5316 or Parade Chairwoman Barb Bouma at 406-590-5895.
Steak Fry
Volunteers with the Choteau Chamber of Commerce, led by Andrea Greyn, will feed a park full during the steak fry at the Choteau Pavilion, starting at 11 a.m. The menu includes steak, potatoes, coleslaw and hotdogs. Steak plates cost $15 each while hotdog plates cost $8. Tickets are sold at the door.
Legion Rodeo Main Event 2
The American Legion Post and Auxiliary will put on their 76th annual rodeo at the rodeo grounds. The rodeo, starting at 2 p.m., will feature about two hours of this rough and tumble sport. Food, beverage and snack concessions will be available. The rodeo will again feature an “instant replay” big screen. Tickets are available from Front Range Supply or by calling 406-564-3239. Tickets cost $17 for reserved grandstand seats, $13 for adult general admission and $8 for child general admission.
Fireworks
At dark, a fireworks display on airport hill, ignited by the Choteau Volunteer Fire Department, caps off this Independence Day tribute. The $12,000 fireworks display is paid for by community donations and proceeds from fundraisers. Donations are always needed and can be sent to the Choteau Fireworks Fund, in care of the City of Choteau, P.O. Box 619, Choteau, MT 59422.