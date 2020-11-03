Farmers and ranchers in the area may be interested in some educational opportunities available to them for free that can be accessed from the comfort of home on an internet-connected device.
On Nov. 4 and 5 there is a free two-day Applied Reproductive Strategies in Beef Cattle webinar. Registration is required for each session. You will find the registration information at go.beefrepro.org. Note that the times are in Central Standard Time.
In the Nov. 4 “Cow and Heifer” session, speakers will be as follows:
•1-1:45 p.m.: Dr. Phillipe Moriel with the University of Florida will speak on enhancing long-term growth and reproduction of heifers.
•2-2:45 p.m.: Dr. Reinaldo Cooke, Texas A&M, will speak on nutritional strategies for pregnancy success.
•3-3:45 p.m.: Dr. Cliff Lamb, Texas A&M, will speak on using sexed semen in artificial insemination and embryo transfer programs.
•4-4:45 p.m.: Matt Perrier, Dalebanks Angus, will talk about how reproductive technologies that have changed the ranch.
In the Nov. 5 “Bull” session, the speakers will address the following topics:
•1-1:45 p.m.: Dr. David Kenny, Teagasc, will discuss bull development and its impacts on sperm.
•2-2:45 p.m.: Dr. Zach McFarlane, Cal-Poly, will discuss bull nutrition for a successful herd sire.
•3-3:45 p.m.: Dr. Tom Geary, USDA Agricultural Research Service, will speak on bull fertility: nutritional effects and new measures .
•4-4:45 p.m.: Dr. George Perry, Texas A&M, will speak on the value of breeding soundness evaluations.
In the Nov. 5 veterinary continuing education session, which is open to all,
•5:15-6 p.m.: Dr. Paul Walz from Auburn University will speak on vaccination to protect against reproductive disease from 5:15-6 p.m. Dr. Lee Jones with the University of Georgia will discuss investigating conception failures and pregnancy loss in beef cows from 6:15-7 p.m., and Dr. Chance Armstrong of Louisiana State University will discuss what is new with bull breeding soundness exams from 7:15-8 p.m.
Another opportunity I would like to point our ag sector to is Montana State University Extension’s and MSU Department of Agricultural Economics “2020: COVID’s Impact on Montana Agriculture” conference. This year’s virtual conference will be held from 9 to 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 13 as part of MSU’s Celebrate Agriculture Weekend.
The event will feature seven speakers, each discussing a difference aspect of the economic impacts of COVID-19. These topics will include labor force challenges in the food supply chain, the role of disaster and stimulus payments, the future of farm policy and a look at how agriculture and the Montana economy have changed due to COVID-19. Registration is required for this free event. People can register and view the complete agenda at: https://ampc.montana.edu/fallconference/index.html.
Speakers will include: Pat Barkey with the University of Montana’s Bureau of Business and Economic Research on “How COVID-19 has Transformed the Economy”; Kate Fuller, MSU Department of Agricultural Economics and Economics on “2020 Montana Ag Year in Review”; Dan Bigelow, MSU DAEE, on “Foreign Ownership of U.S. Agricultural Land”; Diane Charlton, MSU DAEE, on “COVID-19 and Labor in the Food Supply Chain”; Eric Belasco, MSU DAEE, on “Where have COVID-19 Disaster Payments Gone in Montana”; George Haynes, MSU DAEE, on “Stimulus: Grants, Loans and More”; and Vince Smith, MSU DAEE, on “Where is U.S. Farm Policy Headed in 2021”
The third item I wanted to share with you is that MSU Extension has a website with resources for Montana ag producers centered on ag stress. The resources are geared to farmers, ranchers and their families and loved ones. Our goal is to provide you with the tools and resources you need to help you manage your stress and fine tune your mental health. Please use the site to discover local, state and national resources that will help ease any burden that you or a loved one might be experiencing.
Caring for a farm or agri-business is hard work. Farmers and ranchers tackle the essentials of caring for and managing animals, crops and employees every day. At the same time, ag producers often deal with work-related family dynamics, climate and seasonal issues and financial stressors, such as changing commodity prices. MSU Extension has sought input from agricultural organizations, educators, health professionals and local Montana farmers and ranchers to identify the specific situations causing stress and put together a set of tools to help our Montana agricultural community better manage and cope with the stressors they might be experiencing. You can also use a “contact an expert” form on the website to find telehealth counseling.
If you need more details or registration links sent to your inbox, contact the MSU Extension Office in Teton County at teton@montana.edu or call 466-2491.