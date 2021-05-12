Incumbent Dutton Town Councilwoman Patricia “Pat” Bayala on May 10 filed for re-election to the Dutton Town Council.
Filing for municipal offices opened on April 22 and runs through June 21 at 5 p.m.
Officials who have already filed include all three incumbent Choteau city officials: Mayor Chris Hindoien and council members Stewart Merja and Mark Major; and incumbent Dutton Councilman Frank Klein.
Other city officials whose four-year terms (unless otherwise noted) are expiring on Dec. 31, and whose positions are open for filing, are:
•Fairfield — Mayor Bob Swartz; Ward I Councilwoman Terra Rosenbaum and Ward II Councilman Ronald Dauwalder.
•Dutton — Mayor Susan Fleshman, and council members Bayala and Klein.
Declarations of nomination are available from the Choteau, Fairfield and Dutton city offices and from the Teton County election administrator’s office at the county courthouse in Choteau.
City council candidates must have lived in their ward for at least 60 days before the election. The filing fee for council candidates is $15.
Mayoral candidates must be at least 21 years old and have lived in Montana for at least three years, and in their city for at least two years before the election. The mayoral filing fee is $42 for Choteau, $36 for Fairfield and $24 for Dutton.
The deadline for candidates who miss the regular filing period to file as write-ins is July 12.
Municipal elections in all three communities are nonpartisan. If there are more than two candidates for positions and a primary election is necessary, it would be held on Sept. 14. The general election, if necessary, would be held by mail ballot on Nov. 2, according to Election Administrator Paula Jaconetty. Mail ballots would go out in the mail in mid-October.
Under a state law, cities that do not have any contested council or mayoral positions can cancel the election and declare the uncontested candidates elected by acclamation.