Conrad-Choteau Softball Title 2023

The Conrad-Choteau High School Cowdawgs team display its hardware after winning the State B/C title with a perfect 4-0 record in the tournament held in Anaconda.

The Conrad-Choteau High School Cowdawgs, a cooperative team, are the 2023 Montana Class B/C state softball champions. The team finished the weekend with a perfect 4-0 record with wins over Mission/Arlee/Charlo (twice), Thompson Falls and Huntley Project.

Head coach Tyson Anderson of Conrad said the team played its best at the most opportune time. He said the defense was great and the pitching kept the opposing hitters off-balance.

Members of the state-winning team were: Tessa Brownell, a junior from Choteau; Presley Naylor, a junior from Choteau; Harper Sanders, sophomore; Sierra Dockter, sophomore; Katie Stokes, senior; Hannah Greer, freshman; Hayden Kellogg, freshman; Ashlee Stokes, junior; Evangelene Denzer, sophomore; Loni Orcutt, senior; Kaeleigh Winfield, junior; Serena Henry, sophomore; Zoey Pogreba, junior; Kaitlyn Gouchenour, junior; Jaida Beede, junior; Hailey Anderson, and sophomore; Maggie Bender, senior.