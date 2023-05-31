The Conrad-Choteau High School Cowdawgs, a cooperative team, are the 2023 Montana Class B/C state softball champions. The team finished the weekend with a perfect 4-0 record with wins over Mission/Arlee/Charlo (twice), Thompson Falls and Huntley Project.
Head coach Tyson Anderson of Conrad said the team played its best at the most opportune time. He said the defense was great and the pitching kept the opposing hitters off-balance.
Members of the state-winning team were: Tessa Brownell, a junior from Choteau; Presley Naylor, a junior from Choteau; Harper Sanders, sophomore; Sierra Dockter, sophomore; Katie Stokes, senior; Hannah Greer, freshman; Hayden Kellogg, freshman; Ashlee Stokes, junior; Evangelene Denzer, sophomore; Loni Orcutt, senior; Kaeleigh Winfield, junior; Serena Henry, sophomore; Zoey Pogreba, junior; Kaitlyn Gouchenour, junior; Jaida Beede, junior; Hailey Anderson, and sophomore; Maggie Bender, senior.
On May 25 against Mission, the Cowdawgs scored first on a Maggie Bender single in the first inning. After a rain delay, the Cowdawgs added two runs in the third inning on runs batted in by Denzer and Bender. Mission answered with an RBI groundout in the bottom half of the fourth inning. Conrad-Choteau answered with three runs as Stokes drove in two runs and Pogreba drove in one run to make the score 6-1. Mission scored three runs in the bottom half of the fifth inning. Stokes again drove in a run in the top of the seventh inning to round out the scoring, 7-4. Bender was the winning pitcher for the Cowdawgs.
Against Thompson Falls on May 26, Conrad-Choteau beat the Blue Hawks 13-6. The Cowdawgs took an early 2-0 lead in the first inning, and scored four more runs in the top of the second inning on a two-run double by Denzer and a two-run home run by Bender. Pogreba hit a towering grand slam to extend the lead to 10-0. Two more runs in the top of the fifth inning made the score 12-0. The Blue Hawks answered with four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to stay in the game. Bender hit another home run in the seventh inning to give the Cowdawgs a 13-4 lead. Thompson Falls scored two runs in the bottom of the inning to round out the scoring. Bender was credited with the win while striking out seven batters.
In the semi-final game against undefeated Huntley Project, an eight-run fifth inning sent Conrad-Choteau to the championship game after a 10-0 shutout. The Cowdawgs got on the board in the first inning with an RBI single by Bender. Denzer drove in Stokes in the third inning to make the score 2-0. The Cowdawgs defense ended the Red Devils’ scoring threat in the third inning with a pickoff play at third base and catching a runner stealing at third base. Gouchenour started the fifth inning with a single followed by three consecutive doubles by Stokes, Brownell and Denzer. Stokes drove in two more runs later in the inning and Bender was the winning pitcher, only allowing one hit.
In the championship game on May 27, the Cowdawgs had a rematch against Mission. The bats were hot to start the game as Conrad-Choteau jumped out to an early 3-0 lead. Stokes started with a single followed by RBI doubles by Brownell and Denzer. Bender then drove in Denzer. Mission tied the game in the fourth inning, 3-3. Stokes singled in Dockter in the fifth inning and scored in a Brownell flyout. The top of the sixth inning started with a towering home run by Bender. Gouchenour drove in two runs with a single to round out the scoring, 8-3. Gouchenour made the final assist of the game on a force-out to second baseman Naylor.
“No one looked at us as one of the favorites, and we were able to surprise some people because of it,” Anderson said. “Mission was one of the more challenging teams in the tournament and one of the favorites. The championship wasn’t just a few select people contributing, either. Everybody came through with consistency and finished off an amazing season.”
The victory over Mission completed the Cowdawgs’ third championship since the team’s creation and the team’s first since going back-to-back in 2015 and 2016 with star pitcher Tristin Achenbach, who went on to play for the University of Montana.