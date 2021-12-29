Columbia Grain International in Choteau and Conrad has participated in the company’s “Cultivating Community Christmas Campaign,” making donations to the Choteau Caring Tree, the Conrad Giving Tree and the Pondera Food Pantry.
“For the past two years, the Conrad and Choteau CGI facilities have given to our local Christmas giving tree charities,” said Keiri Breding, a grain accounting clerk at the Conrad facility. “Learning about the number of families that are so much less fortunate than others is heart wrenching. Giving to our local Christmas giving tree charities is the best way to give back to our communities. These charities support local families and children of all ages, from the young to the old. We believe, here at CGI, that everyone should have something for Christmas.”
Breding said each year CGI Conrad has also picked a nonprofit organization to support. “This year we chose to give to the Pondera Food Pantry, which gives food items and personal hygiene necessities to families in need. CGI is committed to giving back to our communities and helping those in need to cultivate growth.”
The CGI Cultivating Community Christmas Campaign motivates its teams across the northern tier of the U.S. to join together and volunteer at local charities to give back. From Oregon to Idaho, Montana to North Dakota, and every CGI facility in-between, CGI teams rally together to find out what their community needs most this holiday season and how to lend their talent and time to make a difference.
“Our employees have a great understanding of how they can best serve their communities at the local level. We are proud to have the opportunity to give generously and foster brighter futures in our local communities,” said CGI Vice President of Human Resources Patty Groman.
CGI President and CEO Jeff Van Pevenage said, “Here at CGI, we are so proud of our employees who demonstrate care in their community by becoming leaders to bring value to qualified non-profit organizations in each of the communities we represent.”
CGI is an owner of Montana Specialty Mills, which operates an organic and non-GMO oilseed crushing facility in Great Falls, a mustard seed facility in Conrad and most recently Montana Craft Malt — providing specialty malt barley from Montana farmers to the craft brewing world.