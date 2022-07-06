The Sun River Watershed Group will host the annual Weed Whacker Rodeo in the Sun Canyon on Saturday, July 9.
The SRWG is asking for volunteers to meet at the Beaver Creek picnic and camping area at 8:30 a.m. and to be ready to pull houndstongue and other weeds they encounter
New this year, grizzly management specialist for Fish, Wildlife and Parks, Chad White, will be on hand to discuss safely volunteering and recreating in grizzly bear country in addition to how to properly use bear spray. SRWG will be providing bear spray for volunteers who wish to carry it dur-ing the event.
Volunteers will pull weeds until noon, then SRWG will hosting a barbeque lunch consisting of locally raised burgers courtesy of Sarah and Mike Cobb, prepared by the Waldner family. Following lunch, awards will be presented and prizes handed out.
Participants are encouraged to dress appropriately for ever-changing Montana weather and bring sunscreen and insect repellent.
SRWG will be providing drinking water (bring your own reusable water bottle), gloves and trash bags.