The U.S. Census Bureau is following guidelines from federal, state and local health authorities in regard to taking preventative measures to control the spread of the recent COVID-19 disease outbreak.
The mission of the U.S. Census Bureau to collect valuable information from every person possible — citizen and non-citizen — living in the United States is mandated by the U.S. Constitution, and the work will continue, albeit with a few alterations.
“Most census-related events over the next few weeks have been cancelled or likely soon will be,” said Josh Manning, a media specialist with the Bureau. Manning said he anticipated these events starting again in mid-April, but that is dependent on the government health guidelines at that time.
Census employees and volunteers will also try to conduct as much outreach as possible via phone or videoconference calls.
There are several ways to complete the survey while still maintaining recommended social distance. The survey can be completed online at my2020census.gov, or by calling 1-844-330-2020. The paper survey can also be returned by following the mail return instructions that come with the packet.
“I completed my questionnaire on my smartphone in my living room in two minutes. It took longer to put in the identification code than it did to fill out my living quarters and demographic information,” Manning said. He also said in the first few days of the online census being available, over five million people have already completed their survey online.
Completing the survey soon (before April 1, preferably) will reduce the amount of in-person contact Census employees will have to do later, as they are still planning to physically visit and knock on doors of non-responding households in April and May.
The U.S. Census Bureau also released a press release on March 11 at 2020census.gov saying, “We also have significant contingency budget to address costs of operational changes. As needed, we will hire additional workers, manage operations out of different offices or mail additional reminders or questionnaires to areas affected by an outbreak.”
The U.S. Census Bureau has set July 31 as the end date for field operations. This deadline may be extended if needed.
“The census posture during this coronavirus outbreak changes daily, if not hourly, and I will try to get you all the most updated information as we receive it and as conditions on the ground change,” Manning said. “We are working in tandem with our amazing tribal nations, state census staff and the governor's office, and Montana's counties, cities, and towns to best move forward as a team.”