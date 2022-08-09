More than 100 aspiring basketball players attended the three-day basketball camp Aug. 8-10 hosted by Alisha Breen, a Choteau graduate and the associate head women’s basketball coach at Montana State University Billings.
This is the fifth year Breen has hosted a camp in Choteau. “There were 70 kindergarten through fourth graders who showed up this morning and 30-plus in the afternoon from the fifth through eighth grades,” Breen said. “It was a busy morning, but so much fun.”
A standout basketball star for the Bulldogs and the same on the court for the Yellowjackets during college, this is Breen’s sixth summer basketball camp for elementary, junior high and high school students. Of course, she said this is her favorite. “Truthfully it is great to be home and put on this camp each year,” she said. “The response has grown each year.”
Breen especially enjoys having Bulldog players help with the camp. “I don’t bring outside coaches or players to help,” she said. “It is great to have the local athletes assist with this camp giving the young players someone to look up to and aspire to be as they work on their skills,” she said. She noted at least one of this year’s helpers attended the camp when she was in eighth grade.
Breen held an evening camp for the Choteau High School girls basketball players in June and plans to hold a similar evening camp for the boys.
Breen said the fee for the camp helps pay for the shirts and insurance and she likes to give back what she can in donations to various programs in Choteau.
Breen has coached five years for the MSUB’s women’s basketball program and this is her second year with the title of associate head coach. Breen helped the Yellowjackets to appearances in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference championships in 2019-20 and 2021-22.
Before coaching with MSUB, Breen was a four-year starter on the basketball team. Breen also competed in volleyball and track and field for the Bulldogs, and was an all-conference and all-state selection in all three sports multiple times.