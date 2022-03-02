The Choteau Chamber of Commerce, meeting Feb. 9 at First Bank of Montana, reviewed plans for activities in February, March and April, including the chili cook-off contest, the Choteau Education Foundation trivia night, the Wild Wings bird migration celebration, the Soroptimists Spring Fling and the fireworks fundraiser and Easter egg hunt.
The Chamber’s chili cook-off contest was held on Super Bowl Sunday at the Stage Stop Inn. The event drew chili entries from five cooks and a couple dozen-plus people who came to watch the game, play board games and enjoy home-cooked chili with cornbread and other toppings.
Also held last month were the Choteau Volunteer Fire Department’s Ice Golf at the Choteau Country Club on Feb. 12 and the Choteau American Legion’s birthday dinner on Feb. 17.
The next events on the community calendar include:
•The Choteau Education Foundation’s team trivia night, set for March 18 at the Stage Stop Inn. Registration for four-person teams is from 5 to 6:30 p.m. with the competition starting at 6:30 p.m. The cost is $100 per team and the event is capped at 40 teams. The cost of registration includes food, drinks and door prize tickets. Prizes will be awarded for the first, second and last places. There will be chances to win a Traeger Tailgater grill, a Stihl weed-eater and a two-night, four-person stay at The Lodge at Whitefish Lake. Proceeds from the event benefit the nonprofit educational foundation.
•The Choteau Soroptimists Spring Fling luncheon, silent and live auction and guest speaker on March 19 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Stage Stop Inn. Tickets cost $12 each and are available at Country Hallmark, Curly Willow Floral or by calling 406-590-9401. Individual table hostesses will also have tickets for sale to their tables. Anyone wanting to host a table should contact the Soroptimists to reserve space. The guest speaker at this fund-raising event will be Tina Barrett, Ed.D., the founder of Tamarack Grief Resource Center. The topic of her presentation will be “Grief and healing after a traumatic loss.”
•The Wild Wings migratory bird celebration, set for March 25-27, in Choteau. Events include a meet and greet at 6 p.m. at the Stage Stop Inn on March 25. A program on “Migration: Rocky Mountain Front Perspectives” and a raffle at 7 p.m. at the Stage Stop on March 25, and then guided tours at Freezout Lake Wildlife Management Area at 6:30 a.m. on March 26.
•The Old Trail Museum’s Wild Game Feed potluck dinner, silent and live auctions, starting at 5:30 p.m. on March 26 at the Stage Stop Inn. Community members are invited to bring a potluck dish featuring a wild game protein, or just bring their favorite entrée to share. Desserts and salads are also welcome. This is a fundraiser for the operation of the Old Trail Museum.
•Chili feed to benefit the Choteau Volunteer Fire Department on April 16 at the Choteau Fire Hall. Charley Yeager with Opportunity Bank is organizing the benefit and welcomes the donation of chili.
•The Weatherbeater Arena annual fundraising dinner on March 26 at the Choteau Pavilion.
•The Teton County GOP shrimp peel on April 2 at the Stage Stop Inn.
One of the Chamber’s bigger events, the fireworks fundraiser and Easter egg hunt is set for Saturday, April 16, at the Choteau Pavilion. Cody Marney and Kate Lohman are chairing the fireworks fundraiser event, which will include a silent auction, sloppy joe feed, bake sale and games for children, and will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Businesses are encouraged to donate items for the silent auction. All proceeds from this event go to the 4th of July fireworks display costs of about $12,000.
Marney started fundraising for the fireworks show in February, selling $20 tickets for a Cash Calendar in March. Raffle tickets costing $20 each are on sale, buying the holder a chance to win daily drawings for $50 Monday through Thursday, for $100 on Fridays and for one St. Patrick’s Day gift basket in March.
Tickets are on sale at the Choteau City Office and at The Edge Salon and Spa and can be ordered online through Venmo or Paypal. Marney says he prefers people to use Venmo because it does not charge a processing fee like Paypal does.
Tom Frownfelder is the new chairman for the Easter egg hunt. All businesses and organizations are asked to donate three dozen plastic candy-filled eggs for the hunt. Used eggs are available at the Choteau City Office. Filled eggs need to be dropped off the week before the egg hunt at City Hall or the Choteau Acantha.
The Chamber members also discussed the 4th of July celebration being planned for this summer. The Choteau High School class of 2002 is planning to host a reunion concert in the City Park on Saturday, July 2, and is inviting food trucks to the event. They have also invited Chamber to put on a beer garden, and plans are underway for that.
The Choteau Soroptimists Summer Festival art and craft show in the City Park is planned for Sunday, July 3. Soroptimist member Sally Haas, who is the mother of Choteau High School’s head volleyball coach Ann Funk, said the volleyball coaches and team are still deciding whether to hold their three-mile obstacle course competition, Got Grit?!, on July 2 or 3.
On July 3, the Choteau Chamber will put on a beer garden and music in the late afternoon-early evening at the Choteau City Park.
On July 4, the Chamber 4th of July Parade, being organized by Barb Bouma and Phyllis Bechtold, will be held, followed by the Chamber’s steak fry in the City Park. A new chairperson is needed for the steak fry.
Other summertime events will include a “Broncs and Babes” rodeo event on June 5 at the Choteau Rodeo Grounds and a 3 Rivers Communications customer appreciation picnic in the Choteau City Park with the date to be determined. Possible options are Aug. 20, Aug. 27 or Sept. 17.
In other business, the Chamber resumed planning “After Hours” events, which were put on hiatus during the pandemic. The first “After Hours” event will be at Opportunity Bank in Choteau on March 17. Community members are invited to come and enjoy light refreshments and tour the Opportunity Bank building. Chamber members wanting to sign up for “After Hours” events should contact secretary Jenn Asselstine.
Sean McGuire with Sweetgrass Development announced that the nonprofit economic development organization is sponsoring workshops on social media marketing in Conrad and Shelby in March.
The first workshop is titled Digital Marketing 101 for Small Businesses and will be at the Conrad Moose Lodge from 8 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, March 8. This will be an introductory workshop designed for business owners who are new to social media and other forms of online promotion.
The second workshop, Advanced Marketing 201 for Small Businesses, will start at 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 31, at the Marias River Electric Cooperative in Shelby. This workshop will spotlight advanced strategies for more experienced business owners who are familiar with the basics of online promotion.
Businesses can visit www.sweetgrassdevelopment.org to learn more about trainings, presentations, business assistance, Brownfields assessments, community projects and more.
Asselstine reported that there are post-COVID recovery grants available from the state for businesses and organizations. Anyone interested in the grant application process can contact her for more information.
As of Feb. 1, Chamber has 78 members and is nearing its goal of having 85 paid members. More information on membership and dues is available online at choteauchamber.com.