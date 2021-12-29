The Choteau City Council on Dec. 21 signed a new task order with Great West Engineering of Helena for $30,000 to update the water system improvement project’s preliminary engineering report.
The engineering firm will update cost estimates of the existing project alternatives and study and evaluate these new alternatives: extending the city’s public water system to private well users on the south end of the city, extending the Ninth Avenue main and extending the 10th Avenue main.
The PER will include schematic layouts, sketches and conceptual design criteria and will include the engineer’s recommended solutions for the water system problems. Each recommended solution will include: an estimated construction cost, proposed allowances for contingencies, estimated total costs of design, professional and related services to be provided by the engineering firm and its consultants, and a tabulation of any other items and services included in the project.
Great West will also facilitate one public meeting on the PER in Choteau.
In council and mayor reports, Councilman Steve Dogiakos said he would like to add a monthly report from Teton County Sanitarian Austin Moyer on inspections and licenses issued to business in the city limits.
He also noted that the Choteau Chamber of Commerce is wrapping up its fiscal year and will be sending out membership dues notices.
Councilman Steve Howard, who is also an assistant Choteau Volunteer Fire Department chief, said the new used engine truck is in Choteau and the CVFD will soon be swapping engine 2 out for the newer truck. The department has also purchased a generator to run the fire hall during a power failure. The generator will be put on a concrete slab outside the hall in the spring when weather permits.
Mayor Chris Hindoien reported that he has been appointed to serve as a District 6 representative to the Montana League of Cities and Towns. He said he has requested tribal flags from the Blackfeet and Little Shell nations, which will be on display in the city office with the U.S. and state of Montana flags.
He also said that the city has received responses from the community needs survey and has compiled results into a 49-page document that is available at the city office for review.
Hindoien also said he plans to issue a “state of Choteau” report for 2021. The past year, he said, has been full of ups and downs personally and professionally, for him and for the community. Choteau has lost business leaders, family and friends, but it has also gained new residents with the birth of babies, he said, adding, “The circle of life continues here in Choteau.”
In monthly reports, the:
•Teton County Sheriff’s Office reported that in November, deputies issued seven traffic citations and made 14 traffic stops. Deputies made five arrests for local warrant, out-of-county warrant, disorderly conduct, partner/family member assault/obstructing a peace officer, partner/family member assault. The Sheriff’s Office had 73 total calls in Choteau in addition to the traffic calls.
•City Judge Pete Rasmussen reported that 10 cases were filed during November, including four felony criminal cases and two daytime speed and seatbelt violations.
•Lee Law Office in Shelby reported that it handled four civil matters for the city, three of which had to do with the city’s water system improvement project. The firm spent 2.2 hours on city business and billed the city $283.50.
•Public Works Director Mike Maples submitted a written report on city projects and a memorandum on public water loss and the need for new water meters. Maples said the public works crew continues to find and repair water leaks and has repaired three leaking fire hydrants and is replacing a fourth leaky hydrant that could not be repaired.
•City Finance Officer Jodi Rogers submitted her management’s discussion and analysis for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021. The financial highlights of that report include:
— That the assets of the city exceeded its liabilities at the fiscal year end by $10,793,119. Of that amount, $1,439,375 or 13% is unrestricted and may be used to meet the city’s ongoing obligations to citizens and creditors.
— That the total fiscal year-end governmental fund balance was $933,847.
— That the unassigned general fund balance at fiscal year-end was $309,373.