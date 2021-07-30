The Choteau City Council will meet on Aug. 3 via Zoom at 6:30 p.m. Those planning to attend should register at https://choteaumt.org/zoom-registration. Agenda items include approval of the minutes of the July 20, 2021, meeting; requests to be out of state; vote on authorizing a Rural Development sewer improvements project loan application for $618,000 and a grant of $398,000; vote on placing $3,554.04 in delinquent water and garbage charges on the owners’ property taxes; vote on allowing the Choteau Volunteer Fire Department’ seasonal fireworks stand to be located near the fire hall in the city limits; vote on a request from First Bank of Montana to close Second Street Northeast, east of Main Avenue and west of Rex’s Market for its school supplies give-away and customer appreciation barbecue on Aug. 5 from 3 to 9 p.m.; approval of claims; and public comment. For more information, call the Choteau City Office at 406-466-2510.