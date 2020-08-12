Choteau junior high school football for grades six through eight will start on Monday, Aug. 24, at 4 p.m. outside the weight room/track concessions area. Head coach Dustin Lobdell and assistant coach Clint Buck will begin with a meeting and then continue with equipment handout. Players should bring a facial mask and a filled personal water bottle. After equipment handout, there will be a shortened practice so players should wear appropriate clothing/cleats for outside.
There will be a meeting for parents after practice at 6:30 p.m. at the football field. Coaches will discuss the schedule, expectations, rules and what the season will look like given the safety measures the team must adhere to because of COVID-19.
All players are required to have a physical examination before participation. Players must bring their signed physical form and concussion form to the first day of practice, or turn the forms in to the high school office before Aug. 24. These forms can be picked up at the high school office.
Practices will run from 4 to 5:30 p.m. but may change as needed.
Players should contact Coach Lobdell with any questions or concerns at dustin.lobdell@choteauschools.net or via cell at 206.769.6529.