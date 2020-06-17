A rural Choteau woman is planning a protest in support of the Black Lives Matter movement on June 22 from noon to 2 p.m. in front of the Teton County Courthouse in Choteau.
Organizer Phoebe Michel is asking protesters to join her in a peaceful protest against systemic racism in America. In recognition of COVID-19 concerns, she is asking protesters to bring their own facial masks and to stay socially distant during the demonstration.
“In light of the recent murder of George Floyd by police officer Derek Chauvin, the protests which manifested from it, and the growing momentum of the Black Lives Matter movement, I am organizing a demonstration in Choteau,” Michel said in a news release sent to the Acantha. “I feel we have a responsibility to raise our voices against systematic racism and oppression in our country. In the case of Choteau, I hope for us to encourage a conversation about this series of tragedies (i.e. hundreds of largely unaddressed cases of police brutality directed at black and brown people across our nation), and work towards a deeper understanding of each other and the steps we might take to combat an injustice which has pervaded this country since its founding. I believe it is important to show our support even in a mostly white place, and to stand in solidarity with those who continue to be knocked down.”
Michel said peaceful protest has proven to be an effective means of conveying this message of solidarity. “I say peaceful protest meaning: a group of people showing up to resist something they find unacceptable, and demanding through their presence that the problem be addressed. Protesters use chants, signs with important messages, and thoughtful, reflective conversation to enact change,” she said. “There is zero violence or lawlessness involved. Our neighbors in Missoula have started an admirable chain of peaceful demonstrations and have gained participants daily. They are creating change through unity, and our voices in Choteau can do the same.”
Michel said citizens will not know what kind of change they can effect until they try. Her hope is that people will join and rally to the cause, but if they don’t, she said, at least the protest will bring awareness to the issue.
She quoted former U.S. President Barack Obama, who said in an article, “The point of protest is to raise public awareness, to put a spotlight on injustice, and to make the powers that be uncomfortable; in fact, throughout American history, it’s often only been in response to protests and civil disobedience that the political system has even paid attention to marginalized communities.”
Michel said she will bring food, hand sanitizer and as many signs as possible. People are also encouraged to make their own signs. “I really hope some of you can make it and help spread BLM’s message of peace, justice and equality,” she said. “Depending on how it goes and who is willing, we will extend the demonstration beyond the initial day.”
Michel said anyone who plans to attend or who wants more information on the planned demonstration should contact her at 406-788-5355 or email her at phoebster83@gmail.com.