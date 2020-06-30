The 2020 Fourth of July Celebration in Choteau may be smaller than ones in years past, but it is sure to be just as patriotic. The schedule of events is as follows:
July 3
7 p.m. to midnight, Legion Meet and Greet
The fun will start on the evening of July 3 with a friendly meet and greet event at the Choteau Rodeo Grounds. The Choteau American Legion Post 6, the Sons of the American Legion and the Legion Auxiliary are inviting folks to come down between 7 p.m. and midnight to enjoy live music and both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage sales. There will be at least one food truck, Spices and Spurs owned by Cassie Campbell, outside the rodeo grounds. The event is open to anyone 18 and older, and groups are limited to 10 people.
July 4
7:45 a.m., Fun Run
The nonprofit Grizzly Activity Inc. will be starting off Independence Day with a 3.45-mile fun run. The race is limited to the first 50 runners to register in advance. There will be no race-day registration, no bibs and no official times kept.
Registration forms with all needed contact tracing information are available at the Choteau Acantha office, 216 First Ave. NW. Registration is free, but organizers are accepting free-will donations for the Choteau Fireworks Fundraiser. A limited number of vintage T-shirts will also be given to donors, while supplies last. Water will be available at the finish line, but not throughout the course. See this week’s advertisement or stop by the Acantha office for route directions.
10 a.m., Independence Day Parade
The theme for the 2020 parade is simply “Independence Day.” The American Legion Auxiliary (which is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year), Métis people, the Choteau High School Class of 2020 and front-line workers are all sharing the honor of Grand Marshals.
The parade will begin at 10 a.m., taking off from the Breen Oil Co. Bulk Plant at the south end of town. All entries must be in line at the bulk plant by 9 a.m. to be judged. There is a $5 entry fee. Prizes will be awarded for first, second and third place, of $100, $75 and $50 respectively. All entries must be in a vehicle or on a bicycle; walking and throwing candy is prohibited due to health and safety concerns.
The parade route is new this year; for full route directions, see this week’s ad for the Grizzly Activity Inc. Fun Run, which follows the same route or go to choteauchamber.com/july-4th.
Firework Show
The firework show will light up the sky starting at dusk. The Choteau Volunteer Fire Department will ignite the fireworks on Airport Hill. The fireworks show is paid for completely by community donations and proceeds from fundraisers. As the largest fundraiser for the fireworks display, the Easter egg scavenger hunt was canceled this year due to COVID-19 health concerns, the fireworks fund is especially appreciative of any donations this year. Donors can send checks or money orders to Choteau Fireworks Fund, in care of the City of Choteau, P.O. Box 619, Choteau, MT, 59422.