From Jan. 13 to Feb. 17, you have a chance to “go back to school” and learn money management concepts. As a bonus, you can attend this class without ever leaving your home. So, cozy up on “Money Mondays” this winter from 7:30-8:30 p.m. and connect to this five-part series called, “Read on the Money,” via WebEx video conferencing.
Registration is open now and the $15 registration includes the book, “Why Didn’t They Teach Me This in School? 99 Personal Money Management Lessons to Live By” written by Cary Siegel, class study guides, supplemental materials and access to join each class via webinar.
To register, use this link: montana.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_abHhfsBouSmTNDT or find the QR code on Cascade and Teton County Extension’s Facebook pages. Class size will be limited to the first 35 people with completed registration and payment.
To join in the video conference, participants will need access to Internet and a device (phone, tablet, computer) with a webcam. Alternatively, registrants may participate in audio-only sessions through a phone line, but it would be preferable to have access to a computer to view the class materials during the book club discussion. Participants may access the class from home or anywhere with an Internet connection.
The course is brought to you by MSU Extension in Cascade and Teton counties and will be led by educators Katrin Finch and Jane Wolery. Explore a variety of money management concepts together, share your lessons learned and learn from others in this interactive format. Invest your time and attention this winter to make a difference in your financial outlook with Read on the Money.
If you have questions, please call Finch at 454-6980 or Wolery at 466-2492 or email katrin.finch@montana.edu or jane.wolery@montana.edu.