Choteau High School will hold graduation for the 29 members of the Class of 2022 on Sunday, May 22, at 2 p.m. in the high school gym.
CHS seniors’ families will sit in the chairs on the gym floor while all others will sit in the stands and the bleachers, facing the senior class, seated on risers.
School Superintendent Chuck Gameon and CHS Principal Wendi Hammond along with guidance counselor Anita Hauff will introduce class members and speakers. CHS School Board Chairman Levi Hodgskiss will award diplomas.
This year’s commencement speaker will be high school English language arts teacher and track coach Callee Peebles.
Other speakers at graduation will be the top students in the class, honored for their high cumulative grade-point averages. This year the valedictorian is Ella Stott with a 3.93 grade-point average. Emma Gunderson, with a GPA of 3.90, is the salutatorian.
Stott is a member of the CHS FCCLA where she participates in the Backpack Buddies project. She has also served on the student council and served as student body president. She was member of the CHS choir as a freshman.
Her athletic endeavors include volleyball and basketball for three years and softball for four years. Her honors and awards include Student Athlete of the Week, Sun River Electric Youth Tour Scholarship, Academic All-State for four years, Bausch and Lomb Honorary Science Award, Most Inspirational Player Award for softball and lettering in volleyball three years, basketball three years and softball four years.
Stott plans to attend the University of Montana this fall, majoring in psychology and has been accepted into the UM Davidson Honors College.
She is the daughter of Lisa Gunderson and Bill Stott.
Emma Gunderson, a standout student athlete and musician, has sung with the CHS choir all four years of high school and has won many Superior ratings at district and state music festivals. She has also sung the National Anthem at various community events and has been selected to perform with the North Central Honor Choir and All-State Choir for two years. She has also played in the CHS band and in addition to her flute, plays piano and guitar.
Her athletic endeavors include volleyball, basketball and track all four years of school, though last year’s track season was cancelled.
Gunderson is also active in Trinity Lutheran Church’s Luther League youth program.
After graduation, she plans to attend the University of Providence in Great Falls, majoring in psychology and playing volleyball for the Lady Argos on scholarship.
Emma is the daughter of Dawn and Lucas Gunderson.
The commencement speaker, Callee Peebles, has been with the Choteau school system for eight years. During that time, she’s been the head track coach for eight seasons “That’s my passion,” she said. She has known the Class of 2022 through her work as a high school Title I tutor, as a track coach and for the past two years as an English language arts teacher in the high school.
“They just wanted somebody who knew them,” she said. “I’m definitely honored. They are a special class.”
Peebles grew up on a ranch outside of Wilsall and graduated from Shields Valley High School in 2005. She attended Montana State University-Bozeman, double-majoring in sociology and education, and earning her bachelor’s degree in sociology in 2011.
After she graduated, she married Chad Peebles, and they lived and worked on her uncle’s ranch outside of Wilsall. They also started their family with children Brooklyn, now 11, and Dane, 9. Brooklyn is in fifth grade and Dane is in third grade at Choteau Elementary School. Her husband operates Bar Lazy SO Fence Builders.
In addition to working on the ranch, Peebles coached high school volleyball for seven years and junior high track for five years at Shields Valley Public Schools.
The family moved to Choteau in December of 2014, and in February of 2015, Peebles was hired as a junior high Title I tutor and the started as the high school track coach. She continued coaching, but took the 2015-16 school year off and worked at Trinity Lutheran Preschool.
She then returned to the classroom, taking a position as the high school Title I tutor starting the fall of 2016 and has worked at the high school since then. She began teaching in the high school language arts program in the spring of 2020, and this December will complete her post-bachelor’s degree English teaching licensure through UM-Western.
The CHS seniors are wrapping up their year this week as they complete their class requirements on Friday.
School will end on May 25 for 24 eighth graders and for the rest of the pupils on May 27. The teachers’ final day is May 28.