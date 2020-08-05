The Choteau school board on July 28 reviewed the results of surveys of parents and staff members on their ideas and concerns for opening school on Aug. 26 while COVID-19 cases continue to be reported across the state and nation.
The board met in person at the Choteau High School library and via Zoom teleconferencing software. There were about 20 people in the library and another 56 participants online.
There were no action items on the school board’s agenda, just a thorough discussion of the survey results and the setting of a special board meeting on Aug. 5 at 7 p.m. in the CHS library and on Zoom for the board to consider a rubric for opening schools with five different tiers of actions, based on what stage the state is under Gov. Steve Bullock’s Reopening the Big Sky plan. The state is presently in Stage II.
Superintendent Chuck Gameon said 187 families responded to the parent survey and their responses were largely varied.
“There is a broad spectrum of opinions on what is the right thing to do in this situation,” Gameon said, asking the board to remember that while these opinions may differ from theirs, they are neither wrong nor right. These are people’s opinions based on what they know and think at this time, he said. The administration needs to remember to listen to people in this process, and to answer as many people’s questions as possible.
The joint elementary and high school leadership teams designed the surveys, distributed them and compiled the data.
In the survey for parents, 84.5% supported sending children back to school Aug. 26 with appropriate safety practices; 11.8% said they would keep their child at home and use distancing learning provided by CPS; 3.7% said they would withdraw their child from CPS and pursue homeschooling.
Asked whether parents would support having their child wear masks on school buses and in classrooms when physical distancing is not possible, 71.1% of parents said they were comfortable with this; 28.9% said they were not.
Gameon said the majority of individual comments were against masks at school. An equal number of responses said they would support masks if required some of the time during the day and/or all the time. The responses that were adamantly opposed stated they would homeschool if masks were required.
He said the issue of masks received the most individual commentary. The medical community and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend masks in group settings where social distancing cannot be achieved, he noted.
Board member Pat Field, who serves as the Pendroy representative on the high school board, said, “It should be a personal choice, you choose to wear it or not. My opinion.”
Parents also answered the following questions on the survey:
•Do you feel comfortable with your child in grades 5-12 participating in fall sports or activities? 64.7% - Yes. 11.2% - No. 24.1% - My children do not participate in fall activities.
•Do you support the possibility of Choteau Schools using a mixed model of instruction for fall 2020 if necessary, where there is a mix of in-person for part of the day and distance learning for the other half of the day. 70.6% - Yes. 29.4% - No.
On the mixed model question, 60% preferred full-time back to school; 22% preferred a mixed model while 17% would support a mixed model if it were the only option. 1% would prefer to homeschool.
In the mixed model, half of K-12 students would go to school on Monday and be home on Tuesday and the other half would go on Wednesday and be home on Thursday. Friday any students need additional in-person help would go to school.
Splitting the enrollment like that would allow the schools to do more social distancing and would reduce the amount of time students would spend in masks, he said.
•If in-person learning returns in the fall, how will your children get to school? 38% - Family drop off. 22.5% - Student drives to school. 21.4% - Walk or ride a bike. 18.2% - Bus.
•With appropriate safety protocols in place, would your child be riding the bus to school? 62.6% - My child does not ride a bus. 26.7% - Yes. 10.7% - No.
•Does your child or someone in your household have health issues that would prevent your child from returning to in-person learning in the school? 87.7% - No. 12.3% - Yes. Of those who answered “yes,” the most frequent concern cited was asthma, and secondly was contact with someone from the elderly population.
Grades seven through 12 Principal Wendi Hammond said she was pleased with the number of responses to the parent survey given that parents had only about 4.5 days to respond.
Elementary teacher Christina McCollom said the survey results emphasized to her that parents want their children back in school in as normal as possible a setting.
Elementary teacher Wendy Ekegren said she thought the parents were truly advocating for all children and wanting them to return to school for their academic health as well as their social and emotional health.
She said it would be important for the school and parents to work together as partners going forward, knowing that everyone will need to be flexible and fluid and work to meet in the middle.
Board member Mark Henderson agreed that everyone has an individual viewpoint, but the board and the school administration need to find a solution that will benefit the most students. He said parents may have different opinions and asked them not to get frustrated and walk away but to try to work with the school system.
Gameon also presented the result of the staff survey which included responses from 49 school employees. The vast majority of staff members, he said, 98% of those responding said they were comfortable returning to school in August to teach in person if there were appropriate safety measures in place. Of those responding, 73.5% said they were comfortable wearing a face mask or a face shield when in the building while 26.5% said they would not be comfortable doing so.
One school employee indicated that he or she does not feel safe coming back to the school and the administration will work with that individual.
Other staff survey questions and the responses are:
•What do you need from the district to feel comfortable teaching in-person at school? Check all that apply: Cleaning products in classroom: 91.8%. Symptoms check: 57.1%. Supply of masks for students in the room: 42.9%. Wearing of a mask or face shield by teacher: 32.7%. Plexiglass shielding: 18.4%. Gloves: 14.3%.
•Do you or someone else in your household have health issues that might restrict or prevent you from working in the building for in-person instruction? 85.7% - No. 14.3% - Yes.
•Do you support the possibility of Choteau Schools using a mixed model of instruction for fall 2020 if necessary, where there is a mix of in-person for the first half of the day and distance learning for the other half of the day? 83.7% - Yes. 16.3% - No.
•What support do you need to feel comfortable/confident in returning to school for fall 2020? 67.3% - Technical support. 57.1% - Supplies and materials. 53.1% - Professional development for online learning. 30.6% - Professional development strategies. 28.6% - Childcare/support.
McCollom said the unknown about school starting is wearing on her and her fellow teachers. “I think we are all really nervous generally, not necessarily of the virus itself, but to make sure our children stay safe,” she said, adding that teachers in general are willing to do whatever possible to return to in-school instruction.
School Board Chairman Lane Yeager and Henderson said that the school board has the goal of getting students in the classroom this fall in a safe way that meets the concerns of parents and teachers/school staff.
Henderson said the board needs patience and understanding from students, staff, parents and community members as the process moves forward.
Gameon said it will be very important for the Choteau community to support the school districts’ plans for those plans to be successful, and said the opening plan he is working on includes the community because it will be impacted by school decisions on lunch recess, sporting events, hosting activities and more.
He said he was working on a five-tiered draft plan that would be out for the board and community to comment on later in the week. [See the companion story on that plan on Page XX.]
Gameon said the school has done a good job in recent months of purchasing about $8,000 of personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies, gearing up for the start of school. He said he has applied for $155,000 in state COVID-19 support funding for the K-12 system, and the system has already received $60,000 in federal CARES Act funding. All of that additional funding can be used for COVID-19 related expenses.
The superintendent told the board that the K-12 system will have to accommodate students and staff members who for personal reasons do not want to come back to school in person. To that end, he said, he is working collaboratively with other schools in and around Teton County to come up with a consistent approach and to possibly share costs for online teaching programs and for a teacher to coordinate and oversee distance learning efforts.
The board agreed that he should send out another survey to parents, asking them to commit to in-person or at-home schooling so Gameon could get real figures on how many children might be kept at home.
He agreed to invite Teton County Health Department Director Melissa Moyer to the Aug. 5 special meeting to give the board the most up-to-date information on when masks might be required and how physical distancing can be achieved.
In talking to Moyer, Gameon said, she doesn’t envision students having the masks on in their classrooms, but would like to see masks on during passing times, entering/exiting schools and on school buses.
Gameon also told the board that the Montana High School Association has unveiled its plans for fall sports, including football and volleyball. The MHSA has specific guidelines for each sport, and leaves it up to local school boards to decide whether to allow spectators to attend.
Athletic Director John Shepherd said one big change for fall sports will be the cancellation of any pre- or regular season tournaments. This will affect four tournaments that Choteau volleyball should have played in, including the preseason tournament that would have been held the first weekend of school. “Coach Funk and I are working on matches to replace those four tournaments,” he said.
Field said that all the guidelines aren’t being enforced with any consistency and expressed frustration at the requirements.
Yeager said he personally agreed with Field but said board members have to “leave all those feelings at home” and do whatever is necessary to get children back in the classroom.
Board member Levi Hodsgkiss said the school system needs to follow the best guidelines so children can come back to school, while board member Marion Passmore said the board can only focus on what is in its control, knowing that it cannot control what kids do outside of school hours.
Parent Johnathan Gilliland who attended the meeting in person said he needs to know what the school is going to do. Going with an online option would have childcare ramifications for him and his wife, both of whom work. He would like to see in-school, fulltime this fall, but if not, he needs to know as soon as possible to start looking for childcare.