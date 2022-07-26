Once again, the Dupuyer Community Club is preparing for its annual Grizzly Day celebration on Aug. 6.
The community celebration begins with the Firemen’s Pancake Breakfast from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. and will include special events such as the parade at 11 a.m., the Great Dupuyer Creek Duck Race at 3 p.m., all-day corn-hole tournaments, live music, kids’ activities and evening entertainment.
The parade will start at 11 a.m. Entries will form a line on Columbus Avenue at 10:30 a.m. Entries with loud horns or sirens will be at the forefront. Horses, mules and other animals will be at the end of the lineup to avoid runaways. Entries including antique, older and modern tractors, classic cars, machinery, floats and horseback riders are all encouraged to enter.
Floats are not judged but have the chance to win cash prizes. Each entry can enter their float’s name in the drawing at the conclusion of the parade.
Although the organizers are sending invitations to crafters and vendors, there are many businesses and individuals who may not be contacted directly. Organizers are encouraging everyone to join the fun. For more information on the parade, contact Jim Monroe at 406-472-3211 or Ali Newkirk at 406-472-3388.
The Valier Women’s Club will be selling tacos in a bag and Buffalo Joe’s Eatery & Saloon will offer both lunch and dinner specials. Other venders will include Scoop in Dupe-hard ice cream, popcorn and specialty coffee and drink specials throughout the day.
The East Slope Back Country Horsemen’s Poker Ride is Sunday, Aug. 7, at Swift Dam.
Contact Becky Rappold at 406-472-3211, Rita Christiaens at 406-472-3241 or Angie Munroe at 406-472-3350 for general Grizzly Day questions and to add activities to the calendar of events.