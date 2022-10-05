What comes to mind when you hear the word 4-H?
For me, a person who was not involved with 4-H as a kid, the word conjures up scents and scenes of the fair. Oh, how I looked forward to admiring the livestock and small animals in the big barns, and perusing the exhibit halls filled with baked goods, garden produce and artsy projects. I didn’t think there was anything more to 4-H, and why would I? Participating in fair seemed an enviable enough goal.
I recently had supper with friends who commented that 4-H paid for their son’s college degree. Really? That’s right, and they weren’t just referring to profits made possible by generous local buyers at the livestock sale. They shared how their son had racked up volunteer hours, presentation skills and leadership experiences that won him several college scholarships. Even more importantly, they said, 4-H prompted their son to think about others and what he could do to help. He translated caring into action by spearheading the local food drives and other community projects.
Since joining the Extension team, I’ve learned that the 4-H program is really good at letting kids take the reins and develop grown-up skills. The 4-H tradition is strong in Teton County, but we need a continued influx of volunteers and support. If you have a skill or some time you’d like to share, please drop by the office or send an email (jenn.swanson@montana.edu) — we’d love to hear from you.
In the next two months, several local 4-H clubs could use your support to fill the shelves of county food pantries. Teton County has two food pantries, the Teton Country Food Pantry in Choteau and the Fairfield Food Pantry. Local 4-H clubs help support both. The Teton County Food Pantry also has a satellite location at the Choteau Schools, which focuses on sharing ready-to-eat or easy-to-prepare food with students. One of the local 4-H clubs will be focusing their fall food drive on the Choteau Schools satellite pantry.
Be on the lookout for the brightly decorated collection boxes of the Old Agency 4-H Club, which will be placed at churches and business around Choteau for three weeks, starting in mid-October. Old Agency is collecting food donations like apple sauce, fruit cups, protein bars, mac-n-cheese packages, etc. for school-age kids. (Think healthy plus yummy and able to be prepared by a third grader.)
Highly perishable items like fresh fruits will also be available to students, but these will be purchased by the Teton County Food Pantry as needed. Long-lasting refrigerated snack items like yogurt products and string cheese can be donated directly to the school pantry, but not left in the boxes.
Stay tuned for more information on other 4-H clubs’ food drives! Please think about kids who you might encourage to join the 4-H family. Happy fall!