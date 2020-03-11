The Choteau Area Port Authority is sponsoring the formation of an Explorer Post through the BSA program and hopes local youth ages 14-21 will sign up for the business exploration program.
CAPA member Steve Dogiakos of Choteau, who is also involved in the Scouting programs in Choteau, and his wife, Sandra Dogiakos, who is the BSA Lewis and Clark District executive, visited Choteau Public Schools on March 9 and 10 to provide information on the Explorer Post and will go back on Friday to sign students up.
According to the BSA website, Business Exploring is a hands-on program that exposes participants to many of the major functional areas within a business including sales/marketing, operations, finance/accounting, customer service, human resources and information technology.
The most popular Business Exploring careers include: accountant/CPA, banking, customer service, finance, human resource managers/specialists, marketing, operations, production and sales.
Participants get to experience firsthand what it is like to develop a business budget, create and put into effect a marketing plan, write a business plan, apply for a small business loan, lead people and manage processes and much more.
Participants will develop: work experiences to begin building their resumes; important business contacts with hiring managers; key leadership skills all businesses need; and an understanding of the importance of teamwork in a professional setting.
Steve Dogiakos said that to form an Explorer Post, he will need five students to sign up. Dues are $36 for a year and the group will meet monthly under the guidance of a leadership committee and adviser.
He said students in an Explorer Post would learn from local business owners and entrepreneurs about what it takes to run a small business. Explorer Post members could even use the experience to start their own businesses.
Teton County has four other BSA programs: a pack in Dutton, chartered by the Dutton/Brady Methodist Church; a pack in Choteau chartered by the American Legion; and two troops in Choteau, chartered by the Choteau Lions Club. The programs serve about 30 children, ages 5 to 17.
For more information on BSA programs here or the Explorer Post, call Steve Dogiakos at 203-4679 or Sandra Dogiakos at 828-1129.