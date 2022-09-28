Two years ago, Choteau elementary student Claire Long went to the Teton Airport Commission’s annual Choteau fly-in and took a ride with Fairfield pilot Scott Gasvoda who was offering “Young Eagle” flights in hopes of encouraging children to aspire to aviation ca-reers.
The experience thrilled Long. Now 13 and an eighth grader in Choteau Public Schools, she spent her summer taking private flying lessons and hopes to get her private pilot’s license when she turns 16.
“It’s like a total adrenaline rush,” Long said of learning to fly. “It’s something that I love.”
In an interview with the Acantha, she said she started taking ground school lessons from pilot Kylee Weidinger at the Choteau airport for about two and a half months before be-ginning flying lessons with instructor Kait King of Polson.
Long said she likes to find new summer hobbies every year and her 2022 summer hobby — learning to fly — will be what she does every summer until she’s 16 and can test for her license.
King, who relocated from Polson to Virginia at the end of August, said during an inter-view with the Acantha that Long was her youngest student at Choteau, where she had been giving lessons to 10 potential pilots over the summer, flying in four times a week.
King said Hodgskiss recruited her to give lessons here and, between jobs at the time, she was glad to oblige. King is a Certified Flight Instructor (CFI). To become a CFI, she has at least 250 hours of flying and has a private pilot license, an instrument rating (CFII) and a commercial license.
King is a rarity in the aeronautics field — a female pilot and CFI. Nationally, she said, only 7% of commercial pilots are women.
Like Long, King started early. When she was 16, she said, she was on her way to vol-leyball practice and saw a sign outside a community college that offered flight training. She attended an orientation and signed up for the program in Puyallup, Washington. After com-pleting her training, she earned her private pilot’s license and pursued an aviation career, completing her training in Ohio through an accelerated program at Midwest Corporate Air Inc. in Bellefontaine, Ohio, obtaining her CFI, CFII and multi-engine ratings.
She then relocated to Twin Falls, Idaho, for two years to work as a flight instructor. When that job wrapped up, she moved to Polson, where her parents are living, and again worked as a flight instructor, coming to the Choteau airport four days a week to meet with students.
“My goal is to get into aerial firefighting,” she said.
King said she started giving Long lessons in early June. Long is flying in a borrowed Cessna 172, a small propeller plane that seats up to four, and while their sessions started weekly, they increased to twice a week in August as King’s departure date loomed.
King said lessons begin with a preflight inspection of the plane, engine and instrument checks. In the air, they work on lower and upper level airwork maneuvers and end with “touch and goes” — practicing landing and taking off.
King is with Long at all times in the plane as Long cannot fly alone or solo until she is 16 years old.
For older students, the goal they work toward is soloing, King said, but for a student as young as Long, the lessons focus on learning how to care for the plane and how to conduct different aerial maneuvers.
Long said, “I think a lot of it is being comfortable in the plane.”
Flying isn’t like driving a car, she said, where you can steer with the steering wheel and use the gas and brake pedals. In the Cessna, Long uses foot pedals to steer when she is taxying and in the air uses the “yoke” to control the plane.
The challenges Long has faced so far, the teenager said, include fear of heights, motion sickness, adapting to changes in air pressure and learning new maneuvers. “You can’t really watch people fly and know how it feels to be doing a maneuver,” she said.
Long has overcome her fear of heights and no longer gets motion sickness. “I don’t like to let things knock me down,” she said, adding that her parents and grandparents have taught her to keep trying and she has that mindset as she takes lessons.
“I just want to be able to be comfortable in the aircraft, and be able to solo, but still have an instructor in the aircraft with me,” she said, adding that she takes her lessons seri-ously. “You can’t be wasting your instructor’s time.”
King said Long will work to get all the prerequisites for her private pilot license done, and once she turns 16 will be able to get that license and move on to the next level.
Long says she is starting to think about what she might want to do for a career, and she is serious about pursuing flying. She said she is exploring opportunities in the military or as a commercial pilot, possibly doing aerial application of herbicides and pesticides.
Another possibility, she said, would be to become an aerial firefighter, dropping loads of retardant on wildland fires or flying smokejumpers to fires. Long said her father, uncle and grandfather all worked on U.S. Forest Service Hotshot firefighting crews, and it would be sec-ond nature for her to follow in their footsteps but as a pilot rather than a ground crew mem-ber.
Long intends to continue taking lessons this school year, possibly using lessons as an independent study project, and will start lessons again as soon as a new flight instructor is recruited to teach her and King’s other students this fall.
“It always seems like time stops,” Long said as she described how flying feels to her. “It’s like living in a dream.”
Long is willing to carve out the time for lessons in the midst of an already-busy child-hood. She is the president of the Old Agency 4-H Club, president of the junior high Student Council, and competes in basketball, junior high and high school volleyball, wrestling, track, swim team and softball, and is the big sister to Charlie and Laudi.
She said she wouldn’t even think about taking on another activity without the sup-port of her parents, her grandparents, her church family at the Choteau Baptist Church and her coaches.
Former Fairfield resident Matt Lindberg, who is the Montana Aeronautics Division Safety and Education Bureau chief in Helena, spends part of his time working to expose Mon-tana high school students to aviation careers.
Growing up in Fairfield, he said, “It was my childhood dream to be a pilot.”
As a teenager, he started working for the late Roy Dirkes, a Fairfield pilot who did avi-ation mechanics and crop dusting. Lindberg helped fuel airplanes and worked in the shop. He started taking flying lessons in Fairfield and Choteau when he was 14.
After graduating from Fairfield High School in 2007, he followed his dream, moving to Phoenix, Arizona, where he enrolled in the Air Safety Flight Academy and PAN AM Interna-tional Flight Academy. He earned four pilots licenses and took an interest in aviation mainte-nance and safety. He worked as the director of flight safety for the TransPac Aviation Acade-my, based at the Deer Valley Airport in Phoenix.
Lindberg said the Montana Aeronautic Division, which is part of the Montana De-partment of Transportation, played a role in his interest in an aviation career. He attended the MAD’s Aviation Career Exploration Academy twice and a winter survival clinic offered through MAD and geared toward teaching a pilot to survive a plane crash in the mountains in the winter.
“I always thought it would be really cool to work here and do this kind of flying and outreach,” he said. Through his time in Arizona, he kept in touch with Jeanne MacPherson, the then Safety and Education Bureau chief. When a job opened in the office several years ago, he applied and was hired. When she retired, he applied for her position and has been the bureau chief for nearly four years.
In his position, he leads aviation outreach programs, flying into fly-ins at airports across Montana and handing out literature on the aeronautics industry, coordinating air search and rescue programs for the state, flight instructor and aircraft mechanics trainings, survival programs, and aircraft and pilot registrations.
Lindberg said Montana has about 3,000 registered pilots and 5,100 registered aircraft. The registered pilots in Montana include private pilots, commercial pilots and air rescue pi-lots.
To become a licensed private pilot in Montana, Lindberg said, students must complete 20 hours of flight instruction with their CFI and 20 hours of solo flight instruction for a min-imum of 40 hours of flight. The national average for people securing private pilot licenses is 50 to 60 hours of flight time.
They must also pass a pre-flight physical examination by a doctor; then pass a pre-solo test administered by their CFI. To take their practical flight test, they have to pass a writ-ten Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) exam with a 70% or better. Then the practical test includes oral questions and flight.
Getting a private pilot’s license on the national average costs between $8,000 and $15,000, he said, though it is somewhat less expensive in Montana.
In recent years, he said, he has seen a slight uptick in the number of aircraft registra-tions and pilot registrations in the state.
Lindberg said Boeing’s 20-year pilot outlook is forecasting that 800,000 aviation jobs will be needed in the next two decades, including both pilots and mechanics. The U.S. military is not producing as many pilots as it used to and many of today’s commercial airline pilots are nearing the mandatory retirement age of 65, he said.
The U.S. saw lulls in the aviation industry after 9-11 and after the 2008 recession and those pauses caused fewer people to seek training as pilots and aviation mechanics. Becoming a commercial pilot qualified to fly for the airlines requires a minimum of 1,500 flight hours, he noted.
Montana’s University System offers several different aviation programs. Gallatin Col-lege on the Montana State University campus in Bozeman offers a two-year program to train professional pilots. Helena College has an aviation maintenance technology program to train FAA-licensed airframe and power plant mechanics.
Rocky Mountain College, a private school in Billings, offers a four-year bachelor’s de-gree in aviation and aviation management.
Lindberg said Montana’s licensed pilots fly for fun, use their planes to check cows and hunt predators, operate agribusinesses dispensing herbicide and pesticide on crops, fly fixed wing and helicopter air ambulances, offer flight instructing and do surveys, for example.
The aircraft they own include turbo-prop planes, jets, gyrocopters, hot-air balloons, experimental home-built craft, helicopters and more.
Lindberg works to encourage Montana youth to consider aviation careers by work-ing with teachers to organize field trips to local airports and his bureau offers continuing ed-ucation credits for teacher workshops where aviation-themed problems are worked into science and math lessons.
The bureau still offers the Aviation Career Exploration Academy for high school stu-dents, taking them on flights and tours of aviation businesses that showcase the multiple pos-sible careers.
His bureau also awards scholarships for students and adults who are pursuing avia-tion careers. Last year, Lindberg said, the bureau awarded $38,000 in scholarships, funded through donations by various aviation organizations and generous individuals.
Starting wages for beginner commercial pilots and flight instructors can range from $30,000 to $70,000 and top-paid commercial pilots can earn around $300,000.
“The future is very bright for people wanting to get into aviation right now,” Lindberg said. “Aviation is just evolving so quickly in multiple different ways and has infinite uses.”