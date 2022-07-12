Rocky Mountain Insurance Services LLC, a Montana independent insurance agency owned by Chris and Tammy Hindoien, on July 6 announced the addition of Dustin Lobdell to its Choteau agency staff.
Lobdell completed his insurance licensing with the Connole Morton Insurance School in Billings and passed his National and State examinations in Great Falls on June 21. He is licensed to sell property and casualty insurance in Montana. He brings RMIS an additional team member to continue to grow the business, Chris Hindoien said.
Lobdell and his wife Bre have two children, Audrey and Kolman, who both attend Choteau Elementary School. The Lobdell family has lived in Choteau since April of 2018. He is the son-in-law to R.T. and Susan Snyder who live Northeast of Choteau. He previously worked at Choteau Schools.
Rocky Mountain Insurance Services is a full-service insurance agency offering direct access to carriers providing commercial and personal lines, surety, worker’s compensation and life insurance. Hindoien said RMIS prides itself on its relationships with its clients and working with them on their schedule. You can contact RMIS at 406-466-2102 or via email at rmisoffice@rmismt.com. The company’s website is www.rmismt.com.