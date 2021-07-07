The American Red Cross will be in Choteau for a blood drive on Thursday, July 15 at the Pavilion from 11 a.m. to 5:45 p.m.
During the summer months with everyone working and playing hard, the need for blood at hospitals increase. To have the blood ready and waiting at the hospitals for patients in need is a great blessing for patients and their families.
The July blood drive will be the annual ice cream party. Rex’s Market donates ice cream bars for all blood donors who share the gift of life and the volunteers working the drive.
To make an appointment for the drive call the American Red Cross at 1-868-0911 or visit www.redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code “Choteau.” Walk-in donors are always welcome to the drive and will be worked into the drive, but appointments made in advance (in each donor’s name) secures your place at the drive. Young adults who are age 16 or older can donate blood, with a signed parental consent form. Parental consent forms will be available at the registration desk the day of the drive.
In planning to come to the drive, remember to bring a form of identification to show as you sign in at the registration table. Either a Red Cross card, drivers license or passport can be used as a form of identification. Rapid Pass can shorten your time in health history. Volunteers can start the donation process before leaving their home or work by completing an online pre-donation and health history questionnaire from their mobile device or the Blood Donor app on the day of the appointment.
Now is the time to prepare to have the best experience in donating blood. Eating nutritious foods that are high in protein and drinking plenty of water to be well hydrated is key to feeling good during and after donating blood.
“Summer is a time full of fun and life,” said Marilee Stott, Choteau blood drive coordinator. “Come to the blood drive and share the gift of life and eat ice cream. Come be on the team to save lives.”