Plans are being made for Choteau High School class reunions in July. The classes of 1980 and 1981 will hold a combined reunion at the Stage Stop Inn convention center on July 2 that will be open to the public after 8 p.m. The Class of 1980 had planned its 40-year reunion last year, but the event was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The CHS Class of 2001 will hold its 20-year reunion on July 3 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Annie Zion Olson’s home, 1151 Seventh St. N.W. This is event is open to class members and their families and CHS faculty and staff. The class will have a Bloody Mary bar and brunch food items. Class members are encouraged to bring their families and enjoy a relaxed get-together. For more information on this reunion, contact Olson at 406-590-4161.