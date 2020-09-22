The National Weather Service in Great Falls on Monday issued a high wind and fire concern for Sept. 23 and 24, predicting with moderate confidence that winds may impact travel for high profile vehicles; new fire starts could be difficult to contain; and isolated power line problems are possible.
The NWS said strong winds are forecast to develop over portions of north-central Montana on Thursday and then continue into Thursday night. There is some potential that the strong winds could develop as early as Wednesday night along the Rocky Mountain Front, including areas around Browning and Cut Bank.
Wind gusts in excess of 50 mph look likely, with some potential of wind gusts exceeding 60 mph over the plains and 70 mph near the mountains. There is the potential that high wind highlights might be needed for this event.
Additionally, relative humidity is forecast to fall into the 20% to 30% range across a good portion of north-central Montana on Thursday afternoon, especially for areas east of Great Falls. Even though the humidity is forecast to be above 20%, the dryness of the fuels, combined with the strength of the wind, could make it very difficult to contain any new fire starts. Thus, fire weather highlights might also be needed for this event.