Organizers are hoping to get more community members involved in putting on a humanitarian aid benefit in August for the people of Ukraine who have been impacted by the five-month-long Russian invasion of the sovereign democracy.
The steering committee met for a second time on July 28 at the Choteau City Office, led by engineer Chris Evensen. Those attending included Lions Club President Mary Morzinski, Choteau residents Dorothy and Rob Campbell and Barnett Sporkin-Morrison and St. Joseph’s Catholic Church Father Yovin Shayo. Others who are helping but couldn’t attend include Pastor Annela Rova with the Trinity Lutheran Church and pastors with the Methodist and Living the Word churches.
The group hopes to raise $15,000 during August to be donated to a charitable organization that will use the majority of the money for direct aid to Ukrainian refugees and those still living in the war-torn country. Preliminarily, the group is planning to donate to the Ukraine Red Cross.
Everyone is welcome to join the planning committee, which will meet again on Aug. 9 at 7 p.m. at the city office.
According to Encyclopedia Britannica.com, Ukraine is an eastern European country 233,032 square miles in size. Before the war started, it had an estimated population of 43.6 million people, 75% of whom are Ukrainians and 25% of whom are Russians.
Ukraine is a major producer of winter wheat and sugar beets, and the Donets Basin in eastern-central region is one of the a major heavy-industrial and mining-metallurgical complexes of Europe, producing iron ore and coal, natural gas, petroleum, iron and steel, according to the encyclopedia.
After World War I, the encyclopedia reports, Ukraine became part of the Soviet Union and parts of the country were divided among Poland, Romania and Czechoslovakia.
In 1991 as the Soviet Union broke up, Ukraine declared independence and is presently ruled by a President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who was democratically elected on April 21, 2019.
In 2014, a section of the country called Crimea declared independence from Ukraine and was annexed into Russia. In February 2022 Russia invaded Ukraine and is now in control of the cities of Luhansk, Donetsk, Mariupol, Melitopol and Kherson in the southeastern part of the nation, and the Russian military is continuing to attack other cities, like Odesa, a major grain-shipping port in the southern part of Ukraine.
Russia has focused its military efforts on subduing and annexing the Donets Basin mining and industrial region.
On July 4, the British Broadcast Center (BBC) reported that the United Nations estimates that at least 12 million people have fled their homes since the Russians invaded, including 5.2 million refugees in Europe and 7 million refugees who have left their homes but are still in Ukraine.
The UN says that 1.4 million Ukrainian refugees have gone to Russia, 1.1 million to Poland and most of the others to Moldova, Romania, Slovakia, Hungary and Belarus. Many who had gone first to Poland, Hungary and Slovakia, which have open borders with European Union states, have continued to move westward with 867,000 Ukrainians in Germany, 382,768 in the Czech Republic and 141,562 in Italy.
According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Human rights, from Feb. 24 to July 24, 12,272 civilian casualties have been reported including 5,237 killed and 7,035 injured though those numbers are likely underreported. The UN says most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by explosive weapons with wide area effects, including shelling from heavy artillery, multiple launch rocket systems, missiles and air strikes.
At last week’s meeting, group members said Mayor Chris Hindoien on Aug. 1 would designate the whole month a “Month of Giving.”
Hindoien on Monday released his proclamation, calling on Choteau residents to support those in need. He said Choteau residents are kind, generous, supportive and respectful. Residents here are forward thinking and leave a lasting impression of the importance of helping each other out whenever possible.
“The city of Choteau would like to thank all for their generosity this month of August as we together as a community give to the worthy events and fund raisers throughout these 31 days. Whether it is the students at Choteau Public Schools or across the world in Ukraine, the heart of our community is beating strong, healthy and compassionately,” he said.
The Campbells, who recently retired to Choteau (Dorothy’s parents are Cloyd and the late Gineal Stott), are working on making and setting out giving cans at local businesses and churches, where patrons can drop cash to support the cause.
They will check on the cans weekly, collecting any donations. Any business that wants a can at their front counter should contact the Campbells.
The committee also began hammering out plans for activities on Aug. 19 and 20.
Evensen said he is working on a Ukrainian flag parade at 4 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 19. He envisions the Choteau Volunteer Fire Department leading the parade and participants driving their vehicles while flying Ukrainian flags up and down Main Avenue North. The event will serve to remind people of the main event on Saturday, Aug. 20.
The committee is asking Choteau residents to consider holding garage sales at their homes on Aug. 20 and donating all or a portion of the proceeds to the humanitarian aid benefit.
Also on Aug. 20, events are being planned in the City Park to raise more money. Those events will include:
•Games and face-painting for children.
•A corn-hole tournament for children and adults.
•Vendors booths in the park with vendors agreeing to donate a portion of their proceeds to the benefit.
•Live music.
•A potluck dinner at the Choteau Pavilion, where a freewill offering will be taken.
•A silent auction at the Pavilion that will conclude during the dinner.
Hindoien said he is working on the potluck dinner and will be enlisting volunteers to help with set up, serving and clean up. In addition to asking for people to bring entrees, salads and dessert, he said he also needs donations of plates, napkins, cups and utensils. Anyone wanting to help out with the potluck should call him at 406-466-2510 at the city office or at 406-590-3031 on his cell phone.
Evensen said he is hoping to have the pastor and volunteers from the Living the Word Church organize the corn-hole tournament and he plans to reach out to the Choteau Soroptimists for help with the vendors.
Other ideas being discussed include a Spring Creek tug of war, a cake walk, a dunking booth, popcorn sales and selling tickets for people to try their hand at a long-shot corn hole toss with the winner taking half the proceeds.