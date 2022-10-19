There will be plenty of opportunities to celebrate fall and Halloween in Choteau and Fairfield this week and next week.
The fun starts a week early on Oct. 21, when Hodgskiss Seed is hosting a community and customer appreciate day at the Choteau Country Club. The event, which starts at 4 p.m., will include a Halloween candy aerial drop for children on the golf course at 4:30 p.m.
The Alley Cat bowling alley is hosting two events on Saturday, Oct. 29. A family-friendly bowling Halloween party is set for 2 to 6 p.m. The cost is $20 per person for people 6 years old and older (younger are free), and includes, unlimited bowling, “cosmic bowling,” hot dog, chips and cupcake and a goodie bag for children. Costumes are encouraged and reservations are recommended as the club can only accommodate the first 36 people who sign up.
From 8 p.m. to midnight, the bowling alley will offer a “Halloween Boo-ling” party for adults (again first 36 to sign up will book the slots). The cost includes unlimited bowing and cosmic bowling, hotdog and chips and a costume contest with prizes for best male, best female and best couple.
For more information or to make a reservation, call the Alley Cat at 406-466-2818.
The American Legion Club in Choteau is also holding a Halloween Party on Oct. 29 from 9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. There will be drink specials and open jukebox, and a “catwalk costume contest” at 10 p.m. with prizes to the top three. First place will win $200. For more information, call the Club at 406-466-2500.
While it’s not a Halloween event, the Trinity Lutheran Church in Choteau is holding its annual fall lutefisk dinner on Sunday, Oct. 30, from 12:30 to 3 p.m. The cooks will be serving lutefisk, lefse, Swedish meatballs, rutabagas and all the trimmings. Take-out meals are available and meals can be delivered in Choteau. Preschoolers eat for free. The cost is $8 for children in first through sixth grade and $20 for adults. Call the church office at 406-466-2291 for more information.
Choteau resident Katie Adams is single-handedly organizing a trunk or treat event for children on Halloween, Monday, Oct. 31, on Main Avenue North between the Teton County Courthouse and Second Street North. Vehicles will back up to the sidewalk so children can walk down the sidewalk and pick out treats from the trunks of vehicles.
Speaking to the Choteau Chamber of Commerce on Oct. 12, Adams said this is a great way for people who live out of town and don’t get trick-or-treaters to hand out treats or for businesses and clubs to hand out treats. Those planning to bring a vehicle for the event are encouraged to decorate their trunk.
No registration is required, but Adams asks those bringing vehicles to have them in place by 5 p.m. on Halloween. Anyone with questions can call her at 509-847-9488.
The Fairfield/Teton Public Library is sponsoring a Pumpkin Decorating Contest on Halloween. Those participating can provide their own or come select one of the pumpkins at the library (one per family) any day the library is open before Halloween. Children and adults can decorate their pumpkins, then return the pumpkin to the library on Halloween from 4-5 p.m. for judging. Halloween night everyone is welcome to stop by the Fairfield Library from 5-8 p.m. to vote on their favorite pumpkin and trick or treat.
Judging will be in three age categories: children, 5-9 years old, children 10-15 years old and everyone else 16 and older. Pumpkins may be carved or decorated. Local real estate agent Tiffany Ross is providing two prize baskets and the Fairfield Junior Women’s Club is sponsoring the pumpkins.
The Fairfield Junior Women’s Club is also hosting another trunk or treat on Halloween on the street between the park and the Community Center from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. There will be a prize for the best decorated trunk.
Area residents and business owners are welcome to set up starting at 4:30 p.m. “The more trunks the better, so please join the fun,” said Junior Women’s Club President Nikki Misner. If you have questions, contact Misner at 989-387-0007 or any Fairfield Junior Women’s member.
Cinders Chop House and Tavern is holding a family friendly event on Saturday, Oct. 29. There will be kids activities from 6 to 8:30 p.m. followed by live music by Beerman and the Frosty Mugs from 8 p.m. to midnight.
Children are encouraged to wear their costume and enjoy fun activities of cookie decorating, face painting and decorate-your-own trick or treat bags.
All who attend are encouraged to bring a contribution for the Fairfield Food Pantry for the Thanksgiving boxes. There will be dinner and cocktail specials with a portion of the food sales being contributed directly to the Fairfield Food Pantry.