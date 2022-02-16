One of Choteau’s newest residents, digital artist Jennifer Bishop, is bringing her arts, crafts and cosmetics online businesses to town and has already shared her talents at two craft workshops at Choteau Arts Studio and Gallery.
Bishop says she plans to offer more classes through Choteau Arts, but anyone who couldn’t attend the earlier classes can go online to Bishop’s Dreamz Etc. channel on YouTube (with 10,000 subscribers) and watch dozens of tutorials on everything from creating three-dimensional pop-up cards to making your own unique journal.
You can find her artwork on the home-based business website Etsy at www.etsy.com/shop/dreamzetc or on her website at www.dreamzetc.com.
She also designs paper collections for Blue Fern Studios in the United States and original rubber stamp designs for Carabelle Studios, located in France.
Bishop and her husband, Scott Andersen, moved from Phoenix, Arizona, to Choteau in June after a lengthy search for a home that ended, happily, when Jen’s mom, who lives in Butte and was helping them with the house search, found the perfect house for sale in Choteau.
In a recent interview, Bishop said she is happy to get back to her Montana roots and they are enjoying their new life in Choteau. “We love it,” she said.
Bishop was born in Great Falls but has links to Teton County. Her grandparents were Fairfield natives and her cousins have a ranch outside of Power. “We have strong ties to this area,” she said. “I love the country. The people are friendly.”
Their motivation to relocate crested last year as they began to search in earnest for a home in rural Montana. She said they put down offers on 14 homes across the state and didn’t get any bites. “We were like, oh my gosh, we’re going to end up homeless,” she said.
Then her mother found the house in Choteau on Seventh Avenue Southwest. “I saw the house and just felt this was it,” she said. The sellers accepted their offer and by June, they were installed in Choteau.
Her husband, Scott, said the move to Montana has allowed him to focus on helping Jen with the crafts and cosmetics lines and to work from home as well, in sharp contrast to his prior consulting job that kept him on the road four days a week.
After living in Washington state and then Phoenix, Andersen said, he is very happy with the move to Choteau. The level of ease, calm and freedom here is really special to him, he said.
Bishop said art has been part of her life since birth. Her grandmother was an artist in Lincoln and her mother owned a ceramics store in Butte, where Bishop grew up.
Her grandmother nourished her interest in art, giving her charcoal and letting her experiment with paints and pastels. Later, she learned about glazing and firing ceramics from her mom, and by 13, she was painting on wood as part of the folk art movement.
Bishop graduated from high school when she was 17 and enlisted in the U.S. Army, where she hoped to work with a medical unit. Unfortunately, a mess-up in her paperwork detailed her to a mechanical unit instead of a medical unit. She and her family worked with then-U.S. Sen. Max Baucus to help her obtain an honorable discharge when she was unable to switch to a medical unit.
After her discharge, she earned an associate’s degree in paralegal studies in preparation for going to law school at the University of Montana in Missoula. But then, she said, life happened and brought a marriage and children. She ended up attending Montana State University in Bozeman, earning her bachelor’s degree in marketing.
She still wanted to be an artist, but kept her day jobs, working in Bozeman in social services and later as the director of marking for the Butte Chamber of Commerce.
Later, after that marriage ended, she returned her focus to art. Her mother suggested teaching craft classes — something she had never done and wasn’t sure she had a talent for. With her mom’s encouragement, however, she started offering classes and found out she not only was good at it, but she also liked it. “I just like teaching,” she said.
About that same time, her mother introduced her to digital art, and she learned how to use programs like Adobe Photoshop and began creating her own online art. “It just took off,” she said.
She used her education in marketing to package her art in a way that it could become her day job. Through those efforts, she established her own online art presence and as word of her talent spread, she was able to work under contracts with Carabelle Studios in Paris and Blue Fern Studios of Tucson, Arizona.
Dreamz EtCetera is a home-based limited liability company that Bishop runs from her home design office and online studio space on the top floor of their home. She keeps neatly stacked and shelved boxes of arts and crafts goods used to make unique journals, for example. Her set-up also includes great lighting, video equipment and computers and printers and a 3-D “Glowforge” rubberstamp printer.
Bishop credits her mom for inspiring her to go into the arts and crafts business. They established Dreamz EtCetera together in 2007 in Butte with the goal of selling her art, hand-crafted jewelry and a separate cosmetics line that Bishop has created.
“It was a dream of ours and as far as the ‘et cetera,’ that had to do with the various things we were going to sell,” she said.
After her mom’s day job started making her too busy to continue with Dreamz EtCetera, Bishop kept the business going and dropped the jewelry line, but continued with the arts and crafts and cosmetics.
Because she didn’t have the budget to create her own website or hire someone to do it, she instead became a vendor on Etsy, created her own newsletter and YouTube channel to tie things together and give her a great marketing strategy.
“It just kind of evolved. I didn’t know what I was doing at all,” she said as she learned how to master the new technology and the era of digital promotions and marketing.
Her presence on YouTube grew as she collaborated with larger sites that promoted her products. She said Gayle Agostinelli of Helena is an online influencer with 50,000 likes who promotes Bishops’ products, for example.
Bishop now sells craft supplies to a loyal audience of journal makers and has branched out into card making, home décor crafts and more. “It continues to evolve,” she said of her business, adding that Dreamz EtCetera reflects her growth as an artist. “It’s been an ongoing journey,” she said.
The best part of the YouTube channel, she said, is that it allows her to share her creativity and artwork with people everywhere.
“There are a lot of people who are sad or who are going through a hard time; I get a lot of those emails,” she said. “They tell me that watching my videos has provided a great escape for them.”
“It’s fun to be able to show people something that they may not have even known existed, like journal-making for example,” she said. Watching the videos can also encourage people who are intimidated by art to give it a try as she breaks the process into elementary steps that anyone can do.
“People think you have to be an artist to create art and that’s not true,” she said, adding that she encourages people to experiment with the many forms of art that are available and find the niche area that is fun and interesting for them as individuals.
Instead of zoning out to television, scrolling a social media feed or playing video games, people can explore art and make beautiful things that can be shared with other people, she said.
Bishop said she had a lot of fun teaching a Christmas card and then Valentine-making classes at Choteau Arts and has also reached out to Country Hallmark in Choteau and The Forge and Blue Pine Wine in Augusta as possible crafting venues.
She is working with Choteau Arts to put on a journal-making class later this year and is also planning to offer private art lessons for children and adults as she gets more settled here.
Bishop and Andersen are also working to grow her Borne Cosmetics line, which is also sold through Etsy. As a teenager, Bishop said she suffered from severe cystic acne and later she had skin cancer on her face.
Her struggles with her skin prompted her to develop a line of cosmetics that worked for her skin. She shared some samples with her friends and, based on their positive reviews, began working to establish her own business.
At first, business was slow as orders dribbled in. Then, she said, they had a God moment. Their church in Arizona started a tithing challenge, which they participated in. “We tithed and I’m not joking, 24 hours later and I had all these orders coming in,” she said.
Unbeknownst to her, her cosmetics had gotten a Top 10 rating on Buzzfeed. “I didn’t even know what Buzzfeed was,” she said. “I felt like it was God intervening.” Since then, her line has been featured on Fox News and in Fashion magazine.
She has gotten emails from people who have rosacia or psoriasis and they have told her they can use her products and those products improve their overall skin appearance. She said she uses only plant-based ingredients and oils and keeps her products clean and light. “People apparently love it,” she said.
Her cosmetic products include facial creams, organic mineral foundation, eye shadow, bronzer, blush, highlighter and more.
As the company grows, she said, having Scott working with her is a great help. “It’s all working out really well,” she said, adding that Curly Willow Floral & Gift in Choteau will be carrying some of her products.
You can also find Dreamz EtCetera on Instagram and Facebook. To contact Bishop, email her at dreamzetc@yahoo.com.