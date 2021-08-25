Aug. 15 — 11:27 a.m., deputy checked on the welfare of a Choteau resident.
— 11:55 a.m., vandalism was reported to two windows at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Choteau.
— 2:02 p.m., Choteau resident reported a vehicle being driven in an erratic manner on First Avenue Southwest.
— 3:16 p.m., Sheriff’s Office worked with Pondera County on locating a stolen vehicle.
— 3:22 p.m., Sheriff’s Office was notified of livestock on the railway tracks out of Power.
— 4:58 p.m., Dutton, Choteau, Power and Fairfield volunteer fire departments responded to a wildland fire 10 miles west of Dutton.
— 5:31 p.m., Sheriff’s Office investigated a vehicle near the rodeo grounds in Choteau, had the vehicle towed and arrested a woman on suspicion of possession of dangerous drugs.
Aug. 16 — 7:28 a.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a medical emergency and transported a patient from 311 Third Road N.E. to Great Falls Clinic Hospital.
— 10:35 a.m., deputies assisted Montana Highway Patrol in the pursuit on U.S. Highway 89 of a vehicle wanted in Cascade County.
— 12:10 p.m., Dutton VFD responded to a wildland fire on the Diamond Valley Road.
— 4:13 p.m., Sheriff’s Office provided an agency assist with a warrant from Pondera County.
— 4:36 p.m., deputy responded to a domestic dispute involving an individual who had a restraining order against them.
— 10:28 p.m., Choteau resident reported a suspicious vehicle parked in the alley behind the Choteau Fire Department.
Aug. 17 — 11:45 a.m., Choteau and Fairfield fire departments responded to field fire off Deep Creek Road.
— 4:13 p.m., Fairfield asked that an abandoned vehicle that has been parked in the same location for two years be moved.
— 4:42 p.m., Sheriff’s Office was notified of a bear on Durr Lane.
Aug. 18 — 7:44 a.m., Power resident reported a purse and wallet stolen from their unlocked car at 210 Central Ave.
— 10 a.m., Power resident reported sunglasses and gloves were taken from an unlocked vehicle at 301 Teton Ave.
— 10:38 a.m., Power resident reported items were taken from an unlocked vehicle at 506 Central Ave.
— 12:04 p.m., Dutton resident reported items taken from an unlocked vehicle at 101 First Ave. N.E.
— 12:09 p.m., motorist reported hitting a deer on U.S. Highway 89 near Pendroy.
— 12:47 p.m., dispatch was notified that a grain truck knocked down a street sign near the Sheriff’s Office in Choteau.
— 5:37 p.m., deputy responded to a two-vehicle accident on Main Avenue in Choteau. The Choteau ambulance transported an individual involved in the accident to Benefis Teton Medical Center in Choteau.
— 6:40 p.m., Dutton resident reported their vehicle at 116 Second Ave. N.E. has been ransacked.
Aug. 19 — 7:15 a.m., deputy checked on the welfare of a Fairfield woman.
— 8:46 a.m., motorist reported hitting a deer on Secondary Highway 408.
— 8:55 a.m., Power ambulance responded to a medical emergency involving a motorist on Interstate 15 southbound and transported the man to Benefis in Great Falls.
— 4:36 p.m., Dutton VFD responded to a power pole on fire at 2530 18th Road N.E. Sun River Electric was also notified.
— 5:49 p.m., Choteau motorist reported hitting a deer on Fifth Lane Northwest.
— 7:44 p.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 132 Knapstad Road and transported a patient to Great Falls Clinic Hospital.
— 8:02 p.m., Choteau resident spoke with the Sheriff’s Office about a felon in possession of a firearm.
— 9:35 p.m., Choteau resident reported a theft at 712 Eighth Ave. N.W.
— 9:39 p.m., Choteau resident reported a vehicle speeding in the alley behind First Avenue.
Aug. 20 — 8:23 a.m., Sheriff’s Office worked with Pondera County to check on the welfare of a Dupuyer-area resident who was having mental health issues.
— 8:51 a.m., deputy attempted to contact individual reported walked on Interstate 15 with a suitcase.
— 11:37 a.m., Choteau ambulance transported a patient from Skyline Lodge to Benefis Teton Medical Center.
— 12:48 p.m., family member asked the Sheriff’s Office to check on the welfare of a Choteau resident who could not be reached by phone.
— 12:52 p.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 502 First Ave. S.W. and transported a patient to BTMC.
Aug. 21 — 3:20 a.m., deputy attempted to make contact with man who called the Sheriff’s Office looking for help in Dutton.
— 12:24 p.m., sheep were reported to be loose and on U.S. Highway 89.
— 1:08 p.m., Choteau resident reported several wolves surrounding mules off the Teton Canyon Road.
— 2:06 p.m., Choteau resident reported a hunter on his property without permission.
— 4:35 p.m., deputy provided a civil standby while individual took inventory of property.
— 5:27 p.m., deputy informed of possible intruder to a residence in Fairfield. Upon further investigation was determined to be a family member who was expected the following day but had arrived early.