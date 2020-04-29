Academic Technology and Outreach at Montana State University will offer a non-credit course for science teachers looking for continuing education. The course, “Phenomenon Driven Inquiry and the 5 E’s” will run April 20 until May 24 and is fully online. The five E’s are a learning model that means engage, explore, explain, elaborate and evaluate.
According to the Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS) website, phenomena are an essential part of implementing the NGSS. Natural phenomena are observable events that occur in the universe. Scientific knowledge and research are then used in attempt to explain or predict them. The goal of this online continuing education course is to provide science teachers with strategies to combine NGSS phenomenon-driven inquiry with the five E’s.
Participants will learn to identify and define a science phenomenon and an anchor phenomenon, the components of the “5 E’s” model, as well as identify the connections between phenomenon-driven inquiry and the five E’s. Course requirements include the preparation and submission of a phenomenon-driven “5 E’s” inquiry lesson and participation in weekly discussions to synthesize and reflect on teaching phenomena inquiry strategies.
John Graves, the lead instructor for MSU’s Master of Science in Science Education program in the College of Letters and Science, will be the instructor of the course. Graves has over 35 years of experience with middle school and university instruction, with an emphasis on helping teachers remain current with best practices in science education.
Science teachers are the target audience for this course, including MSSE students who have not taken “MSSE 501: Inquiry Through the Lens of NGSS” or who took MSSE 501 prior to the 2018 fall semester.
The course costs $75. Teachers may also earn continuing education units or Office of Public Instruction renewal units for an additional $25.
For more information or to register, visit ato.montana.edu/continuinged/prodev/ceu-opi.html or contact the Academic Technology and Outreach office at 406-994-6550 or ato@montana.edu.
Academic Technology and Outreach at MSU works across the university to support and advance its land-grant mission through innovative opportunities for learning, outreach and engagement.