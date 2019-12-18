DeBruycker Charolais is inviting everyone to attend “Everybody Is a Little Bit Choteau,” a 21-minute long movie created to celebrate the dedicated, hard-working people of America and the world, focusing on the people who contribute to production agriculture in Montana in general and in Teton County in particular.
The screening is set for Sunday, Jan. 5, at the iconic Roxy Theatre in Choteau. The doors will open at 3:30 p.m. and the movie will start at 4 p.m. There will be wine, cheese and crackers before the movie and afterward time for people to visit and talk with the director, giving comments on the film.
Admission is by freewill donation and all funds received will be donated to the Choteau Public Schools Beef to School program to help defray the expenses of transporting and processing locally produced cattle, bison and swine.
Cathy (DeBruycker) Campbell, the head cook for Choteau Public Schools, along with cattle producers Misti Redland and Carli (Campbell) Neal and retired ranchwife Darlene Yeager put the Beef to School initiative together last year and it is now providing Choteau Public Schools with locally sourced beef and pork for use in the cafeteria.
“The people in this film are representative of all the people who fight the same fight every day in America and around the world,” Brett DeBruycker of rural Dutton says. “Every farmer, rancher, teacher, tire guy — it’s time to show their fantastic, significant and motivating stories. These people are, for us, real heroes.”
DeBruycker said the film features Choteau and Dutton residents and has been nearly a year in the making.
“We are always looking for new and innovative ways to advertise for DeBruycker Charolais,” he said in an interview last week. One of the ways the ranch markets its purebred stock is through videos of customer testimonials that run during The American Rancher show on RFD-TV.
A few years ago, family friend Uwe Stemmler of Germany produced a short film about DeBruycker’s daughters and his sister during the grain harvest. “We enjoyed it so much, and we thought it was a great way to get the word out on what agriculture does,” he said.
After doing that film, Stemmler suggested doing another story on DeBruycker Charolais’ annual bull sale. DeBruycker said the family thought about that and liked the idea. Out of that, however, grew this film that recognizes all the many people who contribute to the bull sale in addition to the ranch families.
The DeBruycker family gave Stemmler some connections and he shot his film in February and March. He then worked on editing the piece and creating the short documentary at no charge.
“I think we have a pretty fun product that is innovative and shares the glory with all of the people who help you get business done,” DeBruycker said.
He is also hopeful that the screening will be a good fundraiser for the Beef to School program. “I feel like it’s a tremendous asset to the school,” he said.
Donors have pledged more beef and swine on the hoof to keep the program going, but the program needs cash donations to pay for transportation and processing costs. “We are hopeful that this event can help generate the much needed money to help that program continue,” DeBruycker said.
In the future, the film will be available on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube and parts will air during The American Rancher program in March as a lead-up to the April 2020 bull sale.
“I just want people to come and see it because I think it’s going to be a lot of fun. I think it’s a nice shout-out to local community members,” DeBruycker said.
He said his whole family thanks Roxy Theatre owners Sue and Larry Schilling for allowing the film to be screened there. “They are just a great part of the community and in my opinion the Roxy is the world’s best place to go and see a movie,” DeBruycker said.
The DeBruyckers are third-generation Montana ranchers who have been in the ranching industry in Dutton and Choteau for nearly 100 years. They have raised purebred Charolais cattle and bulls for the past 50 years. The business involves founding members Lloyd and Jane DeBruycker and family. Of their seven children, five are directly involved in the business, and the other two assist with marketing and in any other way they can. Most of their children also have cattle of their own.
You can watch the trailer of the short film at: https://youtube.com/watch?v=Hs4BKIUHivs&feature=youtu.be.