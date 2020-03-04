March is Red Cross Month and to honor that, the Choteau community will host a blood drive on March 12 from 11 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. at the Choteau Pavilion.
President Franklin D. Roosevelt was the first president to proclaim March as Red Cross Month. Since World War II, every president of the United States has recognized March in this way. The American Red Cross encourages community members to uncover their inner hero by becoming a volunteer, learning life skills and giving blood.
Heroes of all blood types, especially type O, are urgently needed to provide hope and help for patients. To make an appointment for March 12, call the American Red Cross at 868-0911 or visit www.redcross.org and enter sponsor code “Choteau.”
Save lives in less time with RapidPass. Start the donation process before leaving your home by completing an online pre-donation and health history questionnaire from your mobile device on the day of the drive or make a blood donor appointment redcrossblood.org/RapidPass. This process must be done the day of the drive only. By doing this, a donor can save up to 15 minutes at his or her appointment.
“Now is the time to save your place at the drive by making your appointment and to prepare your body to donate blood,” Marilee Stott, organizer of the Choteau drive said. “Staying hydrated by increasing fluids and drinking more water and by eating healthy, high-protein meals every day will help you to feel good and recover quickly from your blood donation.”
She also reminds donors to wear clothing on the day of the drive that can easily be raised above one’s elbows without restricting circulation. “Plan for your donation process to take about an hour starting with your scheduled appointment, a short health history, your donation and then to the cantina where you will enjoy good eats and good company,” Stott said.
Teens 16 and older can be a blood donor with a signed parental consent form. Consent forms will be available at the registration table. “Remember, making an appointment for the drive is the best, but walk-ins are always welcomed and will be worked into the drive in a timely fashion,” she added.
“This March, be a hero by volunteering in your community. Learn or brush up on first aid and CPR, and come to the blood drive and be a hero by sharing the gift of life by donating blood,” Stott said, “All heroes are welcomed.”